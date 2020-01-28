Ballon d'Or winner and Lyon superstar Hegerberg suffers devastating knee injury

Hegerberg has been a huge player for Lyon since joining in 2014.

INAUGURAL WOMEN’S BALLON d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament [ACL].

The Lyon star striker sustained the right knee injury in training, and confirmed the news on Twitter today.

“So here it is,” Hegerberg wrote. “I ruptured my ACL this weekend. This is a setback for me, but I’m going to work through this with all my heart and my energy.

“The best is yet to come. YOU’LL SEE ME SOON!”

The Norwegian, who landed the women’s Ballon d’Or in December 2018 to reflect her status as the world’s leading player, now faces a challenging road to recovery.

Lyon added that “the operation date will be determined in the coming days” and that the French outfit “will offer Ada the best surgical conditions and post-operation rehabilitation to return her to full strength.”

The 24-year-old has scored 23 goals for Lyon in 18 games across all competitions this season, and the club sit top of the league with 38 points from 14 games.

Hegerberg controversially missed last year’s Women’s World Cup — which was won by the US — having made herself unavailable because of her stance on the treatment of women’s football in her home country.

In October, she set a new Champions League record with her 53rd goal in 50 games, while she scored a hat-trick in last year’s European final against Barcelona.

