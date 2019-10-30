Hegerberg sets new Champions League record with 53rd goal in 50

NORWEGIAN STAR ADA Hegerberg this evening became the Women’s Champions League outright leading scorer thanks to a brace to take her onto 53 goals.

Hegerberg, 24, netted the opener and the third for Lyon in a 7-0 rout against Hjorring of Denmark in the last 16 of the 18-year-old tournament.

The winner of the inaugural women’s Ballon d’Or last year, Hegerberg had equalled the previous record of 51 held by Germany’s Anja Mittag in the first leg against the Danish outfit, which the defending champions won 4-0 earlier this month.

Hegerberg celebrates Lyon's European title win over Barcelona in May. Source: Imago/PA Images

The Norwegian has hit the record milestone in just 50 games in the tournament, helping Lyon maintain a remarkable run of European dominance that now sees them pressing for a fifth straight Champions League title.

