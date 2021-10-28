Galway's Hession suffers World Championships defeat in Belgrade

Ireland’s Adam Hession dejected after defeat to Eduard Savvin of the Russian Boxing Federation.

GALWAY’S ADAM HESSION fell to a close defeat to Russian Eduard Savvin in the last 32 of the AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade today.

The featherweight narrowly fell on the wrong side of the result as the decision went in favour of his Russian opponent.

Savvin prevailed on a split 3-2 decision, edging him into the final 16.

Four other Irish boxers competing in Serbia fell at the first hurdle, while Rickey Nesbitt (48kg) and Kelyn Cassidy (81kg) are in action tomorrow.

