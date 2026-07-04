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Danish Jonas Vingegaard of Team Visma-Lease a Bike (C) pictured in action during the first stage of the 2026 Tour de France cycling race. Alamy Stock Photo
Happy Days

Jonas Vingegaard takes Tour de France lead as Visma win opening team time-trial

The Dane will wear the yellow jersey on Sunday for the first time since he last won the Grand Boucle in 2023.
6.29pm, 4 Jul 2026

JONAS VINGEGAARD TOOK the first leader’s yellow jersey of the 113th edition of the Tour de France as his Visma-Lease a Bike outfit won Saturday’s opening team time-trial in Barcelona.

Vingegaard will wear the yellow jersey on Sunday for the first time since he last won the Grand Boucle in 2023.

He finished the 19.6km course eight seconds quicker than Filippo Ganna for Netcompany Ineos, with reigning champion Tadej Pogacar earning third place for UAE Team Emirates at 12sec.

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