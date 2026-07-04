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Jonas Vingegaard takes Tour de France lead as Visma win opening team time-trial
JONAS VINGEGAARD TOOK the first leader’s yellow jersey of the 113th edition of the Tour de France as his Visma-Lease a Bike outfit won Saturday’s opening team time-trial in Barcelona.
Vingegaard will wear the yellow jersey on Sunday for the first time since he last won the Grand Boucle in 2023.
He finished the 19.6km course eight seconds quicker than Filippo Ganna for Netcompany Ineos, with reigning champion Tadej Pogacar earning third place for UAE Team Emirates at 12sec.
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Cycling Happy Days Jonas Vingegaard Time Trial Tour de France