IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Adam Idah has, for the first time, publicly addressed a video of him that circulated on social media last April.

The footage appeared to show the Celtic star getting sick in a taxi.

Having discussed the matter with Idah, his club manager, Brendan Rodgers backed the player in the wake of the incident.

“There’s a sadness to it. He knows where I am in terms of the group, he knows where I’m at in terms of focus and mentality. This was on a day off. The sad thing for me is that a 24-year-old football player, who in his spare time can’t let his hair down without someone trying to film him,” Rodgers said.

“I think this is a challenge now for people in general, but in particular, if you’re a young football player, you see it. I got the full story from him. I don’t have any doubt he’s a great young professional. Adam does absolutely everything to be the best player he can be.

“He has a nutritionist outside of the club. He does his extra work, I have absolutely no doubts about that. It’s just a shame that these things get pieced together and make it look a lot worse than what it is.”

Idah has now given his take on the controversy.

“It didn’t impact me,” he said at an Ireland media event on Monday. “[Rodgers] understood. I was off. I went out with the boys and that was that. There was no problem with the manager; he spoke about it really well.

“I will be videotaped, but at the end of the day, I am a human being. I go out. I don’t have to stay inside all the time. It’s hard when people are videoing you, it can be quite upsetting, especially when the story is made out to be what it is not. It can be tough, but I am human and I’m going to carry on with my life.”

The 24-year-old is coming off his best-ever season by most metrics. He scored 13 goals in 35 Scottish Premiership appearances and managed 20 from 53 in all competitions, finding the net in big games against the likes of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and Aston Villa in the Champions League.

For all his progress, Idah has not always been assured of a place in the Celtic team — he was left on the bench until the hour mark for the second leg of their crunch Champions League match with Bayern Munich and taken off after 66 minutes of last month’s disappointing FA Cup final penalty shootout loss to Aberdeen.

There was some frustration at the club’s failure to sign a striker in the January transfer window after star forward Kyogo Furuhashi joined Rennes in a £10 million deal.

Celtic appear likely to sign a new attacker this summer, with Telstar’s Youssef El Kachati, Brondby’s Mathias Kvistgaarden, and David Strelec of Slovan Bratislava among the players linked to the Hoops.

But Idah says he is not worried by this potential development and is confident he can keep getting regular game time.

“We’ve had brilliant strikers like Kyōgo before. So it doesn’t bother me. I know myself, the club are probably going to sign a striker, but it makes no difference to me, I am still going to try to do my best for the team and hopefully have another good season.”

Despite the former Norwich City star playing a significant part in Celtic’s double-winning campaign, ex-Bhoys star Chris Sutton is among those who have expressed doubts over his status at the club.

“I think Brendan is not so sure about him being the all-rounder he needs to go to the next level,” the former Chelsea and Blackburn player said recently.

“I think we’ve seen the evidence of that because in big games, he’s been left on the bench. I’m not so sure he’s kicked on this season as he would have liked to, and as Brendan would have liked to, hence the club will have to bring in a centre-forward over the summer.”

Asked about the pressure of being required to constantly perform to the highest level at a club of Celtic’s stature, Idah responded: “I think at any big club you will get that. It can be tough. The pressure there is a lot, and you are expected to deliver. I think with my experience now, you have to put that behind you. You know what you are good at.

“If you don’t score for a couple of games, it is not a case where I’m going to give up and listen to an ex-pro — what his thoughts are. I am not really that concerned with what he thinks — I am there to do my bit.

“I had a good run in the last few games, but I know it can turn quickly. That is football. There have been plenty of games when I have gone without scoring, you have to stay focused and help the team.

“There is a lot of pressure at the club to be successful, and it is good. I think every player wants to play at a big club, but what comes with a big club is the pressure.”