Adama Traore approached by NFL teams, says Wolves team-mate Saiss

Adama Traore during a Premier League game with Norwich at Carrow Road last month.

ADAMA TRAORE WAS approached by NFL teams to play American football during his time at Barcelona, according to his Wolves team-mate Romain Saiss.

Wolves winger Traore has played a starring role for the Premier League side this season, with four goals and as many assists.

The season has been something of a breakout campaign for the Spanish youth international, who struggled to find his footing during spells at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough after making the move to England from Barcelona.

Traore’s five goals across all competitions this season are just two fewer than the winger scored during his first four seasons in English football.

The winger’s pace and incredible physique has made headlines as Liverpool, Manchester City and former club Barca reportedly eye the 23-year-old speedster.

While confirming Traore’s claim that he does not do any weightlifting in training , Wolves midfielder Saiss said the Spaniard – who left the Camp Nou in 2015 – was previously targeted by NFL franchises.

“I see him every day, because we are in the gym together, before or after training,” Saiss told RMC Sport.

“Maybe he has a hidden gym room in his house, but at training, in any case, he never pumps iron, whether it is bench-press or otherwise. He is huge and very quick.

“I remember saying to him: ‘You run like an American footballer’. He responded to me that at the time that he played in Barcelona, NFL teams tried to get him to playing American football instead, that’s how explosive he was.

“There are people who say that it is not possible, that he cannot be playing football.”

Wolves currently sit seventh in the Premier League, level on points with Tottenham, one point behind fifth-place Manchester United and six points back of Chelsea for that fourth and final Champions League spot.

Wolves are set to face Newcastle this weekend in their next Premier League match before facing an FA Cup replay against Man United.

The two sides played out to a scoreless draw on Saturday and will now continue their third-round clash at Old Trafford on 14 January.

Wolves also remain in the Europa League and will face Espanyol in February.