This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 7 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Adama Traore approached by NFL teams, says Wolves team-mate Saiss

The pacy attacker is having the best season of his career.

By The42 Team Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 10:35 AM
1 hour ago 4,130 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4956036
Adama Traore during a Premier League game with Norwich at Carrow Road last month.
Adama Traore during a Premier League game with Norwich at Carrow Road last month.
Adama Traore during a Premier League game with Norwich at Carrow Road last month.

ADAMA TRAORE WAS approached by NFL teams to play American football during his time at Barcelona, according to his Wolves team-mate Romain Saiss.

Wolves winger Traore has played a starring role for the Premier League side this season, with four goals and as many assists.

The season has been something of a breakout campaign for the Spanish youth international, who struggled to find his footing during spells at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough after making the move to England from Barcelona.

Traore’s five goals across all competitions this season are just two fewer than the winger scored during his first four seasons in English football.

The winger’s pace and incredible physique has made headlines as Liverpool, Manchester City and former club Barca reportedly eye the 23-year-old speedster.

While confirming Traore’s claim that he does not do any weightlifting in training , Wolves midfielder Saiss said the Spaniard – who left the Camp Nou in 2015 – was previously targeted by NFL franchises.

“I see him every day, because we are in the gym together, before or after training,” Saiss told RMC Sport.

“Maybe he has a hidden gym room in his house, but at training, in any case, he never pumps iron, whether it is bench-press or otherwise. He is huge and very quick.

“I remember saying to him: ‘You run like an American footballer’. He responded to me that at the time that he played in Barcelona, NFL teams tried to get him to playing American football instead, that’s how explosive he was.

“There are people who say that it is not possible, that he cannot be playing football.”

Wolves currently sit seventh in the Premier League, level on points with Tottenham, one point behind fifth-place Manchester United and six points back of Chelsea for that fourth and final Champions League spot.

Wolves are set to face Newcastle this weekend in their next Premier League match before facing an FA Cup replay against Man United.

The two sides played out to a scoreless draw on Saturday and will now continue their third-round clash at Old Trafford on 14 January.

Wolves also remain in the Europa League and will face Espanyol in February.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie