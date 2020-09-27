Adesanya retains UFC middleweight title as a new champion is crowned at light-heavyweight

IT WAS BILLED as a potential ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate, but the UFC 253 main event transpired to be a straightforward victory for middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya (20-0).
The undefeated New Zealander dominated Paulo Costa (13-1), before condemning the 29-year-old Brazilian to his first professional defeat with a TKO stoppage in the second round.
It was a second successful title defence for the stylish striker, who overcame Yoel Romero back in March after dethroning Robert Whittaker last October.
Adesanya, a 31-year-old former boxer and kickboxer, said he’s now keen to put his title on the line against Jared Cannonier: “He’s the one I want to fight next. He deserves it. If he beats Robert Whittaker handily and dominates him, he’s next.”
Also on last night’s card in Abu Dhabi, Poland’s Jan Blachowicz (27-8) upset the odds by claiming the vacant light-heavyweight title at the expense of Dominick Reyes (12-2).
After his second-round TKO win over the Californian, Blachowicz called out Jon Jones, who recently relinquished the 205-pound strap ahead of a move to heavyweight.
“The only thing in my mind is Jon Jones – where are you?” he said. “This is how we do it in Poland. I’m waiting for you.”
- Israel Adesanya def. Paulo Costa via TKO (punches) after 3:59 of round two
- Jan Błachowicz def. Dominick Reyes via TKO (punches) after 4:36 of round two
- Brandon Royval def. Kai Kara-France via submission (guillotine choke) after 0:48 of round two
- Ketlen Vieira def. Sijara Eubanks via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
- Hakeem Dawodu def. Zubaira Tukhugov via split decision (28–29, 30–27, 29–28)
- Brad Riddell def. Alex da Silva Coelho via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
- Jake Matthews def. Diego Sanchez via unanimous decision (30–26, 30–26, 30–26)
- Ludovit Klein def. Shane Young via KO (head kick and punches) after 1:16 of round one
- William Knight def. Aleksa Camur via unanimous decision (29–28, 30–27, 30–27)
- Juan Espino Dieppa def. Jeff Hughes via submission (scarf hold choke) after 3:48 of round one
- Danilo Marques def. Khadis Ibragimov via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)
