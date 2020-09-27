Adesanya retains UFC middleweight title as a new champion is crowned at light-heavyweight

IT WAS BILLED as a potential ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate, but the UFC 253 main event transpired to be a straightforward victory for middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya (20-0).

The undefeated New Zealander dominated Paulo Costa (13-1), before condemning the 29-year-old Brazilian to his first professional defeat with a TKO stoppage in the second round.

It was a second successful title defence for the stylish striker, who overcame Yoel Romero back in March after dethroning Robert Whittaker last October.

Adesanya, a 31-year-old former boxer and kickboxer, said he’s now keen to put his title on the line against Jared Cannonier: “He’s the one I want to fight next. He deserves it. If he beats Robert Whittaker handily and dominates him, he’s next.”

Also on last night’s card in Abu Dhabi, Poland’s Jan Blachowicz (27-8) upset the odds by claiming the vacant light-heavyweight title at the expense of Dominick Reyes (12-2).

After his second-round TKO win over the Californian, Blachowicz called out Jon Jones, who recently relinquished the 205-pound strap ahead of a move to heavyweight.

“The only thing in my mind is Jon Jones – where are you?” he said. “This is how we do it in Poland. I’m waiting for you.”

UFC 253

Israel Adesanya def. Paulo Costa via TKO (punches) after 3:59 of round two

via TKO (punches) after 3:59 of round two Jan Błachowicz def. Dominick Reyes via TKO (punches) after 4:36 of round two

via TKO (punches) after 4:36 of round two Brandon Royval def. Kai Kara-France via submission (guillotine choke) after 0:48 of round two

via submission (guillotine choke) after 0:48 of round two Ketlen Vieira def. Sijara Eubanks via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28) Hakeem Dawodu def. Zubaira Tukhugov via split decision (28–29, 30–27, 29–28)

via split decision (28–29, 30–27, 29–28) Brad Riddell def. Alex da Silva Coelho via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28) Jake Matthews def. Diego Sanchez via unanimous decision (30–26, 30–26, 30–26)

via unanimous decision (30–26, 30–26, 30–26) Ludovit Klein def. Shane Young via KO (head kick and punches) after 1:16 of round one

via KO (head kick and punches) after 1:16 of round one William Knight def. Aleksa Camur via unanimous decision (29–28, 30–27, 30–27)

via unanimous decision (29–28, 30–27, 30–27) Juan Espino Dieppa def. Jeff Hughes via submission (scarf hold choke) after 3:48 of round one

via submission (scarf hold choke) after 3:48 of round one Danilo Marques def. Khadis Ibragimov via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)