AFL and Mayo GAA star returns to Shelbourne

SHELBOURNE HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Mayo GAA and AFL star Sarah Rowe.

The 26-year-old has been a regular at inter-county level since 2012, and she has also featured in recent years for Collingwood, after signing her first AFL contract in 2018.

Rowe already has a considerable soccer background, winning a senior cap with Ireland in 2015.

She last played for Shelbourne in 2016, helping them win a league and cup double, and also had stints at Castlebar Celtic, Ballina Town and Raheny United.

On Saturday, her signing was announced by the team, who are currently top of the Women’s National League, while Rowe came off the bench for Noel King’s side in their FAI Cup victory over Cork.

