AFL finalists confirmed as regular season draws to a close

THE MATCH-UPS for the AFL final series have been confirmed after the regular season concluded on Sunday.

With the top eight set, all finalists will be in action next weekend. The pre-finals bye was scrapped due to Covid complications.

Melbourne took the top spot after an extraordinarily dramatic finish on Saturday saw them beat Geelong 12.5 (77) to 12.9 (81). The Cats were at home 48-points up only to collapse in the final quarter. An after-the-siren Max Gawn goal proved costly.

Kerry’s Mark O’Connor was the only Irish representative in action at GMHBA Stadium as Zach Tuohy’s hamstring injury continues to keep him out. Rookie Stefan Okunbor is also at the club but yet to make a senior appearance.

Port Adelaide are second on the ladder while Brisbane Lions secured fourth with a tense win over West Coast at the Gabba. Dubliner James Madden has enjoyed a strong debut year for Brisbane, playing nine AFL games and triggering a new deal for 2022 in the process.

Western Bulldogs, Sydney Swans, GWS Giants and Essendon are also safe in the top eight.

The top four play in qualifying finals next week, while the rest play in elimination finals. Melbourne take on Brisbane while Port Adelaide play Geelong for a spot in the preliminary final.

The loser will play the victor from the elimination finals. There, Sydney Swans face GWS Giants in a New South Wales derby. Tipperary native Colin O’Riordan will hope to feature having put in a strong performance on Saturday during their win over Gold Coast.

The 25-year old had 12 disposals, four marks and one tackle. Derry’s Callum Brown has played two games this year for GWS but remains out of action with a hamstring injury.

Western Bulldogs are set to take on Essendon in the other elimination final.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The season is over for the rest of the clubs. Hawthorn’s Conor Nash ended his year with another impressive showing as the club bid farewell to legendary coach Alastair Clarkson with a draw against Richmond on Saturday.

Elsewhere, AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has said a decision on which state will host the 2021 Grand Final will be made by the end of next week. The state of Victoria remains in lockdown prompting concerns Melbourne will be unable to host the event for the second year in a row.

Perth, Queensland or South Australia are all keen on hosting the showpiece game.