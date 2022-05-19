AFLW players to receive 94 percent pay rise with season set to start in August

IT HAS BEEN confirmed that the first round of the AFLW season seven will begin on the last weekend of August 2022 after the AFL and AFL Players Association announced a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) has been reached.

The announcement of signings, contracts and season start dates had been delayed as negotiations took place. Under the new deal, average player salaries will increase 94% across the board.

Pre-season will start on June 13, meaning Irish players trying to balance Gaelic football with AFLW commitments face a tough decision.

The increased pay deal will ensure that the average salary for all 540 players across 18 clubs will rise 94% from $23,904 to $46,280. The season will consist of 10 home and away games and four finals (one additional final than last season due to four extra teams).

Advertisement

The AFL and @aflplayers Association are pleased to announce a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) has been reached for 2022 NAB AFLW Season Seven with average player salaries increasing 94% across the board 🤝#AFLW — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) May 19, 2022

The pay rate for players will be:

Tier 1 players will receive $71,935 – (previously $37,155 – a rise of 94%)

Tier 2 players will receive $55,559 – (previously $28,697 – a rise of 94%)

Tier 3 players will receive $47,372 – (previously $24,468 – a rise of 94%)

Tier 4 players will receive $39,184 – (previously $20,239 – a rise of 94%)

It is estimated that more than 40 of the top AFLW players will be paid more than $100,000 (€66,573.83) in season seven inclusive of Additional Services Agreements (ASAs) and other allowable payments – up from 12 players in season six.

AFL Chief Executive Gillon McLachlan said today’s announcement provides certainty for players and clubs.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience, especially the players and clubs over the last few weeks, and that patience has resulted in a great agreement for both the players and the broader industry.” Mr McLachlan said.

“The agreement represents a landmark improvement in pay for AFLW players and an historic level of investment in domestic women’s sport that truly values the contribution of our players and is a giant step forward in achieving our vision of ensuring AFLW players are the best paid female athletes in any local professional competition by 2030.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

AFLPA Chief Executive Paul Marsh lauded the agreement as a major step forward for the players and the future of the AFLW.”

“Today is a significant and exciting day for AFLW players and for those who are aspiring to be future AFLW players,” AFLPA Chief Executive Paul Marsh said.

“This agreement is the first step toward our vision of AFLW players being full time footballers by 2026. Our players love the game and are driven to succeed. This CBA acknowledges the important role the AFLW players have and instils great confidence in the future direction of the competition.

“Congratulations to the AFL for showing their belief in this competition and its players. This agreement makes a huge statement as to the AFL’s intent to make AFLW the sport of choice for female athletes.”

Key dates for Season Seven include:

AFLW Expansion Signing Period 24 May 2022

Sign and Trade Period 31 May 2022

NAB AFLW Draft 29 June 2022

Pre-season commences 13 June 2022

Season Commences, 25-27 August 2022 *