Dublin's Goldrick wins with Melbourne as Clare's Considine triumphs against Eagles Irish trio

THERE WAS MIXED fortunes for the Irish players in action in today’s AFLW games on the opening weekend of the season in Australia.

Melbourne's Sinead Goldrick and Adelaide Crows player Ailish Considine.

Adelaide Crows ran out comprehensive 56-18 winners over the West Coast Eagles with Clare’s Premiership victor Ailish Considine scored a goal as part of their success.

Ebony Marinoff also played for Adelaide Crows and scored a goal after her three-game suspension was overturned by the AFL appeals board this week after the challenge that left Cork’s Brid Stack with a neck fracture.

There were three Irish players in action for the defeated Eagles side in Mayo duo Niamh and Grace Kelly, and Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy. Niamh Kelly registered a goal and a behind during this clash.

TG4 will provided deferred coverage later today at 5.10pm of this game.

West Coast Eagles player Ailsling McCarthy is an ambassador for Gym+Coffee, who sponsor the 2021 AFLW coverage on TG4.

Meanwhile Dublin’s Sinead Goldrick was in action for Melbourne Demons as they defeated Gold Coast Suns 56-35 as the All-Ireland winner had seven disposals and two marks during the game.

Her four-in-a-row ladies football winning team-mates Niamh McEvoy and Lauren Magee did not feature but the trio are expected to be slowly brought into action given they only emerged from their 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine last week.

Tomorrow morning Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy is part of the North Melbourne ranks against Geelong, Tipperary dual star Orla Dwyer is involved with Brisbane Lions against Richmond while Cora Staunton starts her fourth season with Greater Western Sydney Giants on the road against Fremantle.

