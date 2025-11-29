Irish players celebrate AFLW Grand Final glory with history-making North Melbourne

FOUR IRISH PLAYERS are celebrating AFLW Grand Final glory after North Melbourne capped a perfect season and became the first side to win back-to-back titles.

North Melbourne defeated Brisbane Lions by 40 points — 9.2 (56) to 2.4 (16) — as they met in their third consecutive decider at Melbourne’s Ikon Park.

Advertisement

Bláithín Bogue (Fermanagh), Erika O’Shea (Cork), Vikki Wall (Meath) and Amy Gavin Mangan (Offaly) were on the winning side, while Jennifer Dunne (Dublin), Orla O’Dwyer (Tipperary) and Neasa Dooley (Kildare) suffered defeat.

Six of the seven Irish players involved played. Bogue and O’Shea started for North in the half-forwards and half-backs respectively, with Wall featuring prominently off the interchange bench and Gavin Mangan held in reserve as an emergency.

Wall and O’Shea both starred in last year’s success, but this was a first Grand Final playing experience for Bogue after her remarkable debut season. The Tempo Maguires forward was on the books in 2024 but didn’t play a minute. She equalled the record number of goals kicked in a campaign (25) in last week’s preliminary final, but didn’t add to her tally on the biggest stage.

Orla O'Dwyer in action for Brisbane Lions. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

One of five Irish players named in the AFLW All-Australian team earlier this week, Brisbane’s Dunne was another. The Dublin All-Ireland winner was recognised among the “best on the ground” in today’s Grand Final, starting in the full-back line with O’Dwyer in the centre. Dooley came off the interchange bench.

Brisbane last reigned supreme in 2023, with North Melbourne unbeaten since as they extended their winning streak to 27 successive games.

TG4 will show deferred coverage of today’s game at 3.55pm.