'Same faces, different footprint' - Danish boss praises Ireland's new approach

Gavin Cooney reports from the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

DENMARK MANAGER AGE Hareide praised Ireland’s reinvigorated approach under Mick McCarthy after his side were denied a victory in Euro 2020 qualifying by a late Shane Duffy header.

Age Hareide and Mick McCarthy share a joke ahead of kick-off. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Denmark controlled much of the game, but spurned a series of good chances before Pierre Emile Hojbjerg headed them in front with 15 minutes remaining. Ireland, however, equalised five minutes from the end when Duffy nodded in Alan Judge’s inch-perfect free-kick.

The build-up to the game was dominated by unflattering Danish opinions on the Irish style of play, with Thomas Delaney describing Ireland as an “annoying” opponent. Hareide, however, struck a different tone post-game.

“All the credit is to Ireland”, he told a press conference.

“They were more aggressive, they were up higher in the pitch and they are always difficult to play against, and they are always difficult to beat. I think we need five goals to beat them!

“All credit to Mick and the boys.”

Hareide then elaborated on what he saw as different in the Irish approach.

“Same faces, different footprint.

“They are all good players. Many of them are playing at the highest level in England, and some of the boys have been promoted from the second league to the Premier League.

They are good players and I feel they want to play more.”

As for his own side, Hareide lamented their profligacy in front of goal – “football is not decided by how many chances you create, it is decided by goals” – but wasn’t too anxious about his side’s chances of qualification, although he did stress that his side need to take 12 points from 12 against Georgia and Gibraltar.

“It is a funny group. Switzerland have played two matches, Ireland have played three matches and we have played two matches. Ireland have seven points and we have two points, which is below what we expected.

“The game on Monday [against Georgia] is crucial, it is very important to win that one.

“Then Ireland have to play Switzerland and we play Gibraltar, so everything could be equal by that time. If we don’t beat Gibraltar we won’t qualify for the European Championships, that’s for sure.

“I think it is too early to start thinking in a negative way, as we have games in hand and we have played Switzerland. If Ireland draw with Switzerland then we will all end up on the same points.

“So we have to beat Georgia and Gibraltar, we have to beat them home and away.”

Ireland remain top of Group D with seven points from three games, with Denmark five points adrift with a game in hand.