Ulster sign Irish-qualified out-half from Super Rugby's Hurricanes

ULSTER HAVE SIGNED Irish-qualified out-half Aidan Morgan from Super Rugby side the Hurricanes.

The New Zealander, who qualifies to represent Ireland through his Belfast-born grandfather, will arrive at the Kingspan Stadium this summer on a two-year deal.

Morgan, 22, made his Super Rugby debut in 2022 and went on to win 23 caps for the Wellington outfit, lining out alongside All Blacks stars including TJ Perenara, Jordie Barrett and Ardie Savea.

Advertisement

Capped by the New Zealand U20s in 2021, Morgan said that “although it was a difficult decision to leave, this opportunity with Ulster is one that aligns with my aspirations as a player”.

Ulster’s head of rugby operations and recruitment Bryn Cunningham said that Morgan already “exudes a maturity beyond his years”.

“As part of our recruitment process, we explored a number of options around what would work best for the club in terms of our short-term needs versus our longer-term, wider ambitions as a club for the years ahead,” Cunningham said.

“While Aidan will bring a mix of youth, competitiveness and high energy – key qualities that directly align to our strategic objectives over the coming years – he also, importantly as a 10, exudes a maturity beyond his years.

“Being Irish-qualified with roots to Ulster is undoubtedly an added bonus.”

Hurricanes head coach Clark Laidlaw described the departing Morgan as “an amazing team man”.

“Although Aidan hasn’t got as many opportunities to start as he would have liked this season, his ability to contribute to our preparation each week has been relentless,” Laidlaw said.

“He’s an amazing team man, and I’m sure he’ll succeed on his next adventure overseas, and we wish him all the best. We look forward to reconnecting in the future.”