Magical day for Aidan O'Brien at the new-look Curragh

A view of the new stand at the Curragh.

AIDAN O’BRIEN WON the feature Group 2 Coolmore Highland Reel Irish EBF Mooresbridge Stakes for the ninth time in ten years at the Curragh on Monday, this time with Magical who justified 2-9 favouritism in straightforward style under Ryan Moore.

The only Ballydoyle blip in the last decade was when the Dermot Weld-trained Fascinating Rock won the 2015 edition and there was no representative from O’Brien that year.

Magical always looked in control of this year’s renewal and she will come back to the Curragh later this month for the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

Happen hit a high of 249-1 in running on the exchanges for small stakes before swooping late to land the Group 3 Athasi Stakes for O’Brien and Moore, the first leg of a big-race double for the pair.

The Dermot Weld-trained Shelir earned himself a crack at the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas back at the Curragh later this month after making it two wins from two in the Listed Coolmore EBF Tetrarch Stakes under Chris Hayes.

The 8-1 shot, who won on debut at Navan, stayed on strongly to beat Eclipse Storm by a length and a quarter. Boylesports make him a 16-1 shot for the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

David Jennings, for more visit the Racing Post.

