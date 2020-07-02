This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Aidan O'Brien fields six-strong challenge for Epsom Derby

The Irish trainer is bidding for a record eighth English Derby success on Saturday.

By Press Association Thursday 2 Jul 2020, 12:20 PM
1 hour ago 570 Views 1 Comment
Aidan O'Brien wearing a mask at the Curragh.
Image: PA
Aidan O'Brien wearing a mask at the Curragh.
ANTE-POST FAVOURITE English King headlines a final field of 16 declared for the Investec Derby at Epsom on Saturday.

Ed Walker’s charge booked his place in the Classic line-up with an impressive victory in the Lingfield Derby Trial and will be the mount of Frankie Dettori, as the ever-popular Italian chases a third Derby success, after Authorized (2007) and Golden Horn (2015).

The Andrew Balding-trained Kameko already has one Classic win on his CV after landing the 2000 Guineas last month and he will try to emulate Camelot, who supplemented his Newmarket win with Derby glory back in 2012.

Aidan O’Brien fields a six-strong challenge as he bids for a record eighth Derby success, with only Armory removed from his seven initial entries.

Royal Ascot winner Russian Emperor is the shortest O’Brien contender in the betting, but King Edward VII Stakes fourth Mogul features prominently along with Irish 2,000 Guineas runner-up Vatican City. Mythical, Serpentine and Amhran Na Bhfiann also represent Ballydoyle.

Ryan Moore has been confirmed as riding Mogul, with Seamus Heffernan teaming up with Russian Emperor and Padraig Beggy, who famously steered Wings Of Eagles to a 40-1 shock in 2017, aboard Vatican City.

William Buick partners Amhran Na Bhfiann, with James Doyle on Mythical and Emmet McNamara taking the mount on Serpentine.

Pyledriver was a surprise winner of the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot and he takes his chance for William Muir, with third-placed Mohican Heights reopposing for David Simcock.

Paul and Oliver Cole’s Royal meeting winner Highland Chief features, as does Balding’s Khalifa Sat, who was a Listed winner at Goodwood on his reappearance.

The field is completed by Jessica Harrington’s Irish raider Gold Maze, Emissary from Hugo Palmer’s yard, the Ralph Beckett-trained Max Vega and Worthily, who won on his only start to date for John Gosden.

