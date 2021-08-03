Ireland's Aidan Walsh presented with Olympic bronze medal

Aidan Walsh is presented with his bronze medal. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND’S AIDAN WALSH has been presented with his bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games.

The Belfast boxer was forced to withdraw from his welterweight semi-final bout at the weekend due to injury. Walsh had been due to take on Pat McCormack of Great Britain on Sunday for a place in the final, though failed to recover from an ankle injury sustained in his quarter-final win over Mervin Clair on Friday. The 24-year-old appeared to sustain the injury while celebrating his victory in the ring.

Walsh made it to the presentation on crutches today.

Walsh waiting to be presented with his bronze medal with high performance director, Bernard Dunne. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

While visibly disappointed at times, Walsh was all smiles for what was surely a bittersweet, though unforgettable, moment:

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Aidan Walsh looks gutted. Gets a hug at the end of the ceremony from gold medallist Iglesias - hopefully they can throw down in Paris pic.twitter.com/jeOJfkn79u — Kevin Byrne (@KevByrneBox) August 3, 2021

Gold medallist, Cuba’s Roniel Iglesias, embraced him at the end of the ceremony, having dominated McCormack in this morning’s decider.

Walsh’s medal brings Ireland’s tally to three, and adds to rowing gold and bronze — Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy crowned champions in the lightweight double sculls last week, and the Irish women’s four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty taking Ireland’s first medal in Tokyo.