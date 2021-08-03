Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 3 August 2021
Advertisement

Ireland's Aidan Walsh presented with Olympic bronze medal

The 24-year-old made it to the presentation on crutches today.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 12:20 PM
27 minutes ago 1,163 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5513492

aidan-walsh-is-presented-with-his-bronze-medal Aidan Walsh is presented with his bronze medal. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND’S AIDAN WALSH has been presented with his bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games.

The Belfast boxer was forced to withdraw from his welterweight semi-final bout at the weekend due to injury. Walsh had been due to take on Pat McCormack of Great Britain on Sunday for a place in the final, though failed to recover from an ankle injury sustained in his quarter-final win over Mervin Clair on Friday. The 24-year-old appeared to sustain the injury while celebrating his victory in the ring.

Walsh made it to the presentation on crutches today.

aidan-walsh-waits-to-be-presented-with-his-bronze-medal-with-bernard-dunne Walsh waiting to be presented with his bronze medal with high performance director, Bernard Dunne. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

While visibly disappointed at times, Walsh was all smiles for what was surely a bittersweet, though unforgettable, moment:

aidan-walsh-celebrates-with-his-bronze-medal

aidan-walsh-celebrates-with-his-bronze-medal Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Gold medallist, Cuba’s Roniel Iglesias, embraced him at the end of the ceremony, having dominated McCormack in this morning’s decider. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Walsh’s medal brings Ireland’s tally to three, and adds to rowing gold and bronze — Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy crowned champions in the lightweight double sculls last week, and the Irish women’s four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty taking Ireland’s first medal in Tokyo.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie