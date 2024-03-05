Aidan Walsh prevails at Olympic qualifiers in Italy

IRELAND’S AIDAN WALSH dominated Husain Alkandari of UAE in his Olympic qualifiers first-round bout in Italy today.

The 2021 Olympic bronze medallist stopped Alkandri in the first round of their 71kg/light-middleweight clash at E-Work Arena in Busto Arsizio.

Walsh, of Holy Family GG BC, Belfast, comfortably kept alive his dream of becoming a two-time Olympian at this summer’s Games.

The 26-year-old hasn’t boxed in a year due to injury and was controversially selected for these qualifiers ahead of Wexford’s Dean Walsh, nephew of Billy, who beat him in the 2022 Elite semis.

Ireland already have five boxers qualified for Paris since last summer’s European Games in Poland: Aidan’s sister, Michaela Walsh, Kellie Harrington, Aoife O’Rourke, Dean Clancy and Jack Marley.

Martin McDonagh (92+kg), Daina Moorehouse (50kg), Jude Gallagher (57kg) and Kelyn Cassidy (80kg) have also racked up wins in recent days.

Should a fighter qualify for the semi-finals, they’ll seal an Olympic ticket.

- Additional reporting by Gavan Casey.