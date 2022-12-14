Millwall confirm signing of promising Shamrock Rovers striker

Aidomo Emakhu will link up with the London club on 1 January.

MILLWALL HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Aidomo Emakhu from Shamrock Rovers on a long-term deal.

The promising young striker is a product of the club’s youth academy and was part of Stephen Bradley’s first-team squad since 2021.

As well as a key contribution in European action, scoring a memorable last-minute winner for the Hoops against KF Teuta in the Europa Conference League in August, the 19-year-old departs as a two-time SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division winner.

Emakhu has linked up with his new teammates at the London club for training but will not be available to manager Gary Rowett until 1 January, when Rotherham United are the visitors to the New Den.

Millwall are seventh in the Championship, just two points adrift of Preston North End in the play-off places.