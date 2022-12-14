Millwall confirm signing of promising Shamrock Rovers striker

MILLWALL HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Aidomo Emakhu from Shamrock Rovers on a long-term deal.
The promising young striker is a product of the club’s youth academy and was part of Stephen Bradley’s first-team squad since 2021.
As well as a key contribution in European action, scoring a memorable last-minute winner for the Hoops against KF Teuta in the Europa Conference League in August, the 19-year-old departs as a two-time SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division winner.
☘️ An addition to the ranks...#Millwall | @AidomoE— Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) December 14, 2022
Emakhu has linked up with his new teammates at the London club for training but will not be available to manager Gary Rowett until 1 January, when Rotherham United are the visitors to the New Den.
Millwall are seventh in the Championship, just two points adrift of Preston North End in the play-off places.
