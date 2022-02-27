D'Arcy's leadership inspires Clontarf as they move closer to a home semi-final

CLONTARF TOOK A giant step towards securing a home Division 1A semi-final with a convincing 23-14 win over Lansdowne, their closest rivals.

The Energia All-Ireland League top flight’s leading two clubs clashed on the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch and second-half tries from captain Matt D’Arcy and prolific hooker Dylan Donnellan claimed the spoils for Clontarf.

Lansdowne were first on the scoreboard, their in-form winger Sean Galvin running in a fifth-minute intercept try, which Peter Hastie converted.

Adrian D’Arcy was bundled into touch as ‘Tarf sought a quick response but it took over 20 minutes for Conor Kearns to open the visitors’ account from the tee.

Skipper Jack O’Sullivan and Clive Ross led a wall-like defence from Lansdowne even though Clontarf centres, Matt D’Arcy and Michael Courtney, were growing in influence in attack.

Lansdowne's O'Sullivan was bruised by the loss. Source: Ben Whitley/INPHO

Clontarf worked their way into scoring range and swung the ball out left for winger Cian O’Donoghue to dot down, giving them an 8-7 half-time lead.

In the 56th minute, Clontarf pounced on the scraps of a lost Lansdowne lineout. A big Tony Ryan carry gave them momentum and a beautiful D’Arcy line put him in behind the posts for Kearns to convert.

In response, a couple of smart snipes from replacement scrum half Cormac Foley had Lansdowne motoring again, getting both backs and forwards involved.

After ‘Clontarf’s Michael Brown saw yellow, Connacht prop Greg McGrath crashed over from a quick tap. Hastie’s conversion suddenly reduced the arrears to 15-14.

However, the north Dubliners’ game management was excellent during the closing stages as they pushed nine points clear at the top of the table.

A Kearns penalty and Donnellan’s 13th try of the league season, from a steamrolling maul, saw them avenge a home defeat from earlier in the campaign.

Clontarf players celebrate their big win. Source: Ben Whitley/INPHO

Third-placed Terenure College are now just a point behind Lansdowne, following an impressive 36-15 bonus point dismissal of Dublin University.

First-half tries from Liam McMahon and big prop Bart Vermeulen raised Trinity’s hopes of ending Terenure’s nine-match winning streak.

Terenure led 21-15 at the interval at Lakelands Park, their Andy Keating-led scrum forcing a penalty try in addition to back-to-back converted efforts from Jordan Coghlan and Levi Vaughan.

The students endured a frustrating second half, as Terenure’s former Connacht back, Colm de Buitléar, bagged a brace – including an intercept score – and replacement James Thornton added a closing penalty.

Colm de Buitléar scored a brace. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Munster’s Jack Crowley ran in a 67th-minute bonus point try as Cork Constitution handed provincial rivals Garryowen a comprehensive 31-0 defeat.

It looks like the deathknell for Garryowen’s play-off hopes – they trail fourth-placed Cork Con by 18 points with just four rounds remaining – after a one-sided contest at Temple Hill.

JJ O’Neill’s seventh-minute try set the hosts on their way with captain, Aidan Moynihan, soon tagging on a close-range penalty for a 10-0 advantage.

Moynihan converted his own try before centre Greg Higgins brilliantly weaved his way over from the edge of the Garryowen 22, on the half hour mark.

Scoring opportunities dried up after the break, but Crowley, who started at full-back, broke through to register the bonus point. Moynihan converted to finish with a 16-point haul.

Crowley was a key figure in Cork Con's win. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Young Munster ended their three-match losing run with a hard-fought 12-7 triumph over bottom side UCC at Tom Clifford Park.

Early tries from Adam Maher and skipper Alan Kennedy moved the Cookies ahead, with the first advantage of a strong wind.

However, with Munster Academy forwards Scott Buckley and Alex Kendellen making their presence felt, UCC remained in contention thanks to a big defensive shift.

Their tenacity was summed up by player-coach Cian Bohane, who came on for the injured Joe O’Leary. He produced a try-saving tackle before Sam O’Sullivan got in for a relieving steal at the breakdown.

Impressive young out-half Billy Kiernan broke from the visitors’ 10-metre line to send Bohane over out wide for a rallying UCC score. Kiernan added a sweetly-struck conversion.

Neil Lucey’s youngsters pressed for another try but Munsters’ stout defence kept them at bay, as the returned to winning ways ahead of next week’s visit of Lansdowne to Greenfields.

Kendellen impressed yet again for UCC. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

UCD moved 15 points clear of the bottom two courtesy of a 27-19 triumph at Ballynahinch, with Leinster Academy talent Chris Cosgrave kicking 12 points from the tee.

Second-from-bottom Ballynahinch trailed 20-0 at half-time, the students using the conditions well with David Ryan and Ross Deegan both crossing the whitewash and 20-year-old full-back Cosgrave splitting the posts four times.

The home side brought it back to an eight-point game, but that was as close as they came. Kyle McCall’s third try in the space of a week launched ‘Hinch’s three-try comeback, but a Richie Fahy effort with 15 minutes remaining had UCD too far in front.

WEEKEND RESULTS:

DIVISION 1A:

BALLYNAHINCH 19 UCD 27, Ballymacarn Park

Scorers: Ballynahinch: Tries: Kyle McCall, Oli Loughead, Penalty try; Cons: Greg Hutley, Pen try con

UCD: Tries: David Ryan, Ross Deegan, Richie Fahy; Cons: Chris Cosgrave 3; Pens: Chris Cosgrave 2

HT: Ballynahinch 0 UCD 20

BALLYNAHINCH: Conor Rankin; Aaron Cairns, Rory Butler, Ryan Wilson, Ronan Patterson; Greg Hutley, Conor McAuley; Nacho Cladera Crespo, Tom Stewart, Kyle McCall, Dilim Izuchukwu, John Donnan, Thomas Donnan, Oli Loughead, Bradley Luney.

Replacements: David Cooper, Peter Cooper, Gareth Gill, Tom Martin, Chris Gibson, Callum McLaughlin.

UCD: Chris Cosgrave; Ross Deegan, David Ryan, James Tarrant, Jack Ringrose (capt); Tim Corkery, Richie Fahy; Chris Hennessy, Bobby Sheehan, Evin Coyle, Diarmuid Mangan, Gerry Hill, Jack Gardiner, Cian Reilly, Simon Burke.

Replacements: Killian McQuaid, Hugo O’Malley, Dan O’Donovan, Rob Gilsenan, Luke Maloney, Shane Mallon.

CORK CONSTITUTION 31 GARRYOWEN 0, Temple Hill

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: Aidan Moynihan, Greg Higgins, JJ O’Neill, Jack Crowley; Cons: Aidan Moynihan 4; Pen: Aidan Moynihan

Garryowen: –

HT: Cork Constitution 24 Garryowen 0

CORK CONSTITUTION: Jack Crowley; JJ O’Neill, Greg Higgins, Niall Kenneally, Billy Crowley; Aidan Moynihan (capt), Duncan Williams; Brendan Quinlan, Max Abbott, Dylan Murphy, Conor Kindregan, Cian Barry, John Forde, James Murphy, Luke Cahill.

Replacements: Luke McAuliffe, Rory Burke, John Beamish, Matisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat, Gerry Hurley, Rob Jermyn.

GARRYOWEN: Liam Coombes; Colm Quilligan, Bryan Fitzgerald, Dave McCarthy, Tommy O’Hora; Jack Delaney, Evan Maher; Mark Donnelly, Dylan Murphy, James Kendrick, Roy Whelan, Kevin Seymour (capt), Alan Fitzgerald, Des Fitzgerald, Sean Rennison.

Replacements: Niall Fitzgerald, Jack Mullany, Scott Leahy, Mike Sheehan, Jack Madden, Ed Barry.

TERENURE COLLEGE 36 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 15, Lakelands Park

Scorers: Terenure College: Tries: Levi Vaughan, Jordan Coghlan, Colm de Buitléar 2, Penalty try; Cons: Cathal Marsh 3, Pen try con; Pen: James Thornton

Dublin University: Tries: Liam McMahon, Bart Vermeulen; Con: Aran Egan; Pen: Aran Egan

HT: Terenure College 21 Dublin University 15

TERENURE COLLEGE: Adam La Grue; Sam Coghlan Murray, Colm de Buitléar, Peter Sylvester, Stephen O’Neill (capt); Cathal Marsh, Alan Bennie; Campbell Classon, Levi Vaughan, Andy Keating, Matthew Caffrey, Michael Melia, Harrison Brewer, Luke Clohessy, Jordan Coghlan.

Replacements: Conor McEvoy, Adam Tuite, Mike Murphy, Conall Boomer, James Thornton, Craig Adams.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Rob Russell; Liam McMahon, Luis Faria, Gavin Jones, Ronan Quinn; Aran Egan, Louis O’Reilly (capt); Bart Vermeulen, Lee Barron, Thomas Connolly, Harry Sheridan, Jamie Berrisford, Anthony Ryan, Alan Francis, Diarmuid McCormack.

Replacements: Mark Nicholson, Giuseppe Coyne, Ronan Murphy, Aaron Coleman, Cormac King, Mick O’Kennedy.

YOUNG MUNSTER 12 UCC 7, Tom Clifford Park

Scorers: Young Munster: Tries: Alan Kennedy, Adam Maher; Con: Evan Cusack

UCC: Try: Cian Bohane; Con: Billy Kiernan

HT: Young Munster 12 UCC 0

YOUNG MUNSTER: Cian Casey; Conor Phillips, Harry Fleming, Evan O’Gorman, Jason Kiely; Evan Cusack, Adam Maher; David Begley, Dan Walsh, Conor Bartley, Eoin O’Connor, Sean Rigney, Alan Kennedy (capt), Conor Moloney, Bailey Faloon.

Replacements: Shane Malone, Tom Goggin, Ethan O’Sullivan, Liam Neilan, Donnacha O’Callaghan, Stephen Lyons.

UCC: George Coomber; Timothy Duggan, Killian Coghlan, Daniel Squires, Joe O’Leary; Billy Kiernan, Andrew O’Mahony; Rory Duggan, Scott Buckley, Corey Hanlon, Sam O’Sullivan, Mark Bissessar, Jack Kelleher (capt), Conor Booth, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: Tadgh McCarthy, Shane O’Driscoll, Aidan Brien, Patrick McBarron, Cian Bohane, Louis Kahn.

LANSDOWNE 14 CLONTARF 23, Aviva Stadium back pitch (played on Friday)

Scorers: Lansdowne: Tries: Sean Galvin, Greg McGrath; Cons: Peter Hastie 2

Clontarf: Tries: Cian O’Donoghue, Matt D’Arcy, Dylan Donnellan; Con: Conor Kearns; Pens: Conor Kearns 2

HT: Lansdowne 7 Clontarf 8

LANSDOWNE: Eamonn Mills; James Reynolds, Paul Kiernan, Corey Reid, Sean Galvin; Peter Hastie, James Kenny; Frank Kavanagh, Luke Thompson, Greg McGrath, Dan Murphy, Ruairi Clarke, Clive Ross, Jack O’Sullivan (capt), Mark Boyle.

Replacements: Paddy Nixon, Ben Popplewell, Joey Szpara, Cormac Foley, Sam Prendergast, Stephen Madigan.

CLONTARF: Tadhg Bird; Michael Brown, Michael Courtney, Matt D’Arcy (capt), Cian O’Donoghue; Conor Kearns, Angus Lloyd; Ivan Soroka, Dylan Donnellan, Ben Griffin, Cormac Daly, Mick Kearney, Alex Soroka, Adrian D’Arcy, Tony Ryan.

Replacements: Cathal O’Flynn, George Hadden, Paul Deeny, Andrew Feeney, Andrew Smith, Fionn Gilbert.

DIVISION 1B:

HIGHFIELD 22 OLD BELVEDERE 20, Woodleigh Park

Scorers: Highfield: Tries: Daragh Fitzgerald, Ronán O’Sullivan, Travis Coomey; Cons: Shane O’Riordan 2; Pen: Shane O’Riordan

Old Belvedere: Tries: Justin Leonard, Colm Hogan; Cons: Justin Leonard 2; Pens: Justin Leonard, David Wilkinson

HT: Highfield 14 Old Belvedere 6

HIGHFIELD: Sam Burns; Luke Kingston, Paddy O’Toole, Mark Dorgan, James Daly; James Taylor, Chris Banon (capt); James Rochford, Travis Coomey, Daragh Fitzgerald, Dave O’Connell, Fintan O’Sullivan, Ronán O’Sullivan, Cathal Gallagher, Miah Cronin.

Replacements: Robert Murphy, Michael Dillane, Sean Garrett, Eddie Earle, David O’Sullivan, Shane O’Riordan.

OLD BELVEDERE: Colm Hogan; Jack Keating, David Butler, Justin Leonard, Ariel Robles; David Wilkinson, Conall Bird; James Bollard, John McKee, Ryan McMahon, Will McDonald, Connor Owende (capt), Fionn McWey, Calum Dowling, Patrick Dowling.

Replacements: Joe Horan, Hugh Flood, Tom Mulcair, Dean Moore, Briain Leonard, Jack Gilheany.

MALONE 29 OLD WESLEY 34, Gibson Park

Scorers: Malone: Tries: Claytan Milligan, Aaron Sexton, Stewart Moore; Con: Rory Campbell; Pens: Rory Campbell 4

Old Wesley: Tries: Harry Noonan, Reuben Pim, Will Fay, Josh Pim, Charlie O’Regan; Cons: Ian Cassidy 3; Pen: Ian Cassidy

HT: Malone 21 Old Wesley 17

MALONE: Aaron Sexton; Ben McCaughey, David McMaster, Stewart Moore, Rory Campbell; Callum Smith, Conor Spence; Ricky Greenwood, Claytan Milligan, Aidan McSwiggan, James McAlister, Stewart McKendrick, Dan Kerr, Dave Cave (capt), Zach Devine.

Replacements: Lawson Porter, Ben Halliday, Nathan Brown, Gareth Millar, John Creighton, Lee Barlow.

OLD WESLEY: Alex Molloy; Tommy O’Callaghan, Eoin Deegan, James O’Donovan, David Poff; Ian Cassidy, Ben Murphy; Harry Noonan, Ben Burns, Jacob Barrett, JJ O’Dea, Iain McGann (capt), Will Fay, Josh Pim, Reuben Pim.

Replacements: Robert Byrne, Sam Kenny, Alastair Hoban, Brendan Monahan, Paddy McKenzie, Charlie O’Regan.

NAAS 43 BANBRIDGE 21, Forenaughts

Scorers: Naas: Tries: Tim Murphy, Sam Cahill, Donal Conroy, Fionn Higgins, Ryan Casey, Paulie Tolofua; Cons: Peter Osborne 5; Pen: Peter Osborne

Banbridge: Tries: Chris Allen, Aaron Kennedy, Penalty try; Cons: Joe Finnegan 2, Pen try con

HT: Naas 28 Banbridge 0

NAAS: Peter Osborne (capt); Fionn Higgins, Donal Conroy, Matt Stapleton, Sam Cahill; Craig Ronaldson, Tim Murphy; Adam Coyle, John Sutton, Peter King, Paul Monahan, David Benn, Ryan Casey, Will O’Brien, Paulie Tolofua.

Replacements: Connor Johnson, Jack Coyle, Patrick O’Flaherty, Cillian Dempsey, Connor Halpenny, Shane Fata.

BANBRIDGE: Conor Field; Dean Hayes, Joe Finnegan, Ross Cartmill, Troy Pinion; Harry Bird, Neil Kilpatrick; Ryan Emerson, Peter Cromie (capt), Stuart Cromie, Alex Thompson, Chris Allen, Max Lyttle, Matthew Laird, Robin Sinton.

Replacements: John Wilson, Christian Trimble, Alex Weir, Ryan Hughes, Aaron Kennedy, Lewis Nelmes.

NAVAN 18 CITY OF ARMAGH 11, Balreask Old

Scorers: Navan: Tries: Sean McEntagart, Rory Gordon; Con: Colm O’Reilly; Pens: Colm O’Reilly 2

City of Armagh: Try: Jack Treanor; Pen: Harry Boyd; Drop: Harry Boyd

HT: Navan 18 City of Armagh 8

NAVAN: Ben Daly; Rory Gordon, Sean McEntagart, Evan Dixon, Ben McEntagart; Colm O’Reilly, Keith Kavanagh; Niall Farrelly, Jack Nelson, Liam Carroll, Eoghan Noonan, Conor Hand, Conor Ryan, Conor Farrell, Hardus van Eeden.

Replacements: Gary Faulkner, Leigh Jackson, Ronan Meegan, Riaan van der Vyver, Paddy Fox, Mark Farrell.

CITY OF ARMAGH: Shea O’Brien; Andrew Willis, Chris Colvin, Tim McNiece (capt), Matthew Hooks; Harry Boyd, Gerard Treanor; Pete Lamb, Jack Treanor, Philip Fletcher, Josh Mckinley, John Glasgow, Nigel Simpson, Ryan O’Neill, Neil Faloon.

Replacements: Dylan Poyntz, Eoin O’Hagan, James Crummie, James Morton, Jonny Pollock, Ross Taylor.

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 18 SHANNON 25, Templeville Road

Scorers: St. Mary’s College: Tries: Conor Dean, Matt Timmons; Con: Conor Dean; Pens: Conor Dean 2

Shannon: Tries: Declan Moore, Kelvin Brown, Killian Dineen; Cons: Jake Flannery 2; Pens: Jake Flannery 2

HT: St. Mary’s College 18 Shannon 10

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE: Mark Fogarty; Matt Timmons, Myles Carey, Mick O’Gara, Craig Kennedy; Conor Dean, Colm Reilly; Niall McEniff, Steven O’Brien, Mick McCormack, Daniel Leane, Liam Corcoran, David Aspil, Niall Hurley, Ronan Watters.

Replacements: Daniel Lyons, Padraig Dundon, Peter Starrett, Conor Corcoran, Ryan O’Loughlin, Aaron O’Neill.

SHANNON: Jamie McGarry; Josh Costello, Killian Dineen, Alan Flannery, Aran Hehir; Jake Flannery, Ian Leonard; Conor Glynn, Declan Moore, Luke Rigney, Ronan Coffey, Jade Kriel, Odhran Ring, Kelvin Brown, Lee Nicholas.

Replacements: Jordan Prenderville, Kieran Ryan, David Maher, Jack O’Donnell, John O’Sullivan, Colm Heffernan.

DIVISION 2A:

Cashel 18 Queen’s University 10, Spafield

Dolphin 29 Old Crescent 12, Musgrave Park

MU Barnhall 31 Ballymena 19, Parsonstown

Nenagh Ormond 38 Rainey Old Boys 0, New Ormond Park

UL Bohemians 17 Buccaneers 14, UL Arena

DIVISION 2B:

Ballina 25 Sligo 15, Heffernan Park

Belfast Harlequins 18 Galwegians 8, Deramore Park

Blackrock College 21 Greystones 17, Stradbrook

Galway Corinthians 20 Wanderers 19, Corinthian Park

Malahide 17 Dungannon 7, Estuary Road

DIVISION 2C:

City of Derry 31 Bruff 24, Judge’s Road

Enniscorthy 27 Skerries 15, Alcast Park

Midleton 14 Clonmel 0, Towns Park

Omagh Academicals 15 Bangor 22, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Tullamore 29 Sunday‘s Well 14, Spollanstown