Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 1 September 2022
Advertisement

Man City bolster defence by signing Dortmund's Akanji

He will provide extra defensive depth after recent injuries to centre-backs Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake.

By AFP Thursday 1 Sep 2022, 11:41 AM
1 hour ago 1,314 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5855013
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MANCHESTER CITY STRENGTHENED their injury-hit defence on Thursday by signing Swiss international Manuel Akanji on a five-year deal from Borussia Dortmund.

Akanji will provide the Premier League champions with extra defensive depth after recent injuries to centre-backs Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake.

“I am delighted to be here, and can’t wait to get started,” Akanji, who cost City a reported £17 million (€19.65 million) told the club’s website.

“City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career.”

The 27-year-old spent four-and-a-half seasons with Dortmund after joining from Basel in 2018.

Akanji is City’s fifth summer signing after former Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and Stefan Ortega Moreno.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Both Akanji and Haaland could face their former club on September 14, with Dortmund due to play City at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League group stage.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie