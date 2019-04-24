Townend set for Al Boum Photo ride at Punchestown next week

PAUL TOWNEND IS set to be crowned champion jockey for a second time at Punchestown next week and he could sugarcoat a stunning season by winning the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup on Al Boum Photo after Willie Mullins said it would be hard to take him off the seven-year-old following the pair’s Cheltenham heroics.

Mullins has given the green light for Al Boum Photo and Kemboy to take each other on next Wednesday, May 1, and the champion trainer indicated that Townend would continue his partnership with the Gold Cup winner, leaving Ruby Walsh to team up with Kemboy fresh from their awesome Aintree performance in the Betway Bowl.

“Al Boum Photo and Kemboy are both on course for next Wednesday,” Mullins said. “It will be hard to take Paul off Al Boum Photo so he will ride him and Ruby will be on Kemboy. That’s what I would imagine will happen anyway.”

That news was obviously music to the ears of Townend, who said that winning next Wednesday on Al Boum Photo would be a wonderful ending to a wonderful season.

“It would be brilliant, absolutely brilliant. Fairytales usually don’t happen but, if I were to be champion jockey next week and Al Boum Photo won as well, that would be fairytale stuff,” Townend said.

Kemboy is a top-priced 13-8 for the Punchestown clash, with Al Boum Photo available at 15-8.