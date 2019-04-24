This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 24 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Townend set for Al Boum Photo ride at Punchestown next week

Willie Mullins has given the green light for Al Boum Photo and Kemboy to take each other on.

By Racing Post Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 11:36 AM
9 minutes ago 86 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4604387
Al Boum Photo with jockey Paul Townend.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Al Boum Photo with jockey Paul Townend.
Al Boum Photo with jockey Paul Townend.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

PAUL TOWNEND IS set to be crowned champion jockey for a second time at Punchestown next week and he could sugarcoat a stunning season by winning the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup on Al Boum Photo after Willie Mullins said it would be hard to take him off the seven-year-old following the pair’s Cheltenham heroics.

Mullins has given the green light for Al Boum Photo and Kemboy to take each other on next Wednesday, May 1, and the champion trainer indicated that Townend would continue his partnership with the Gold Cup winner, leaving Ruby Walsh to team up with Kemboy fresh from their awesome Aintree performance in the Betway Bowl.

“Al Boum Photo and Kemboy are both on course for next Wednesday,” Mullins said. “It will be hard to take Paul off Al Boum Photo so he will ride him and Ruby will be on Kemboy. That’s what I would imagine will happen anyway.”

That news was obviously music to the ears of Townend, who said that winning next Wednesday on Al Boum Photo would be a wonderful ending to a wonderful season.

“It would be brilliant, absolutely brilliant. Fairytales usually don’t happen but, if I were to be champion jockey next week and Al Boum Photo won as well, that would be fairytale stuff,” Townend said.

Kemboy is a top-priced 13-8 for the Punchestown clash, with Al Boum Photo available at 15-8.

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie