Preston boss expresses delight after Ireland midfielder signs long-term deal

ALAN BROWNE IS on course to surpass a decade of service to Preston North End after penning fresh terms with the English Championship club.

Browne, who moved to Preston from Cork City in January 2014, has signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal which runs until the summer of 2024.

With his previous contract scheduled to expire at the end of this season, the 25-year-old midfielder’s decision to reaffirm his commitment has pleased manager Alex Neil.

Browne, the club captain, has scored 35 times in 273 appearances for Preston, who currently sit in 12th place – five points adrift of the play-offs – in the race for the Premier League.

“The fact that since Tom Clarke left, we have made Alan the captain, shows how high a regard we hold Alan in,” said Neil.

“He has been an ever-present since I have been here and his will to win, what the club means to him, how long he has been here, he is the right guy to take that armband forward and I am delighted he has committed himself to doing that for the next few years.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

A product of Cork club Ringmahon Rangers, Browne has won 11 senior caps for the Republic of Ireland, the most recent of which came in the November friendly against England at Wembley.

“I have been here a long time and it is such a relief to get it over the line and have a few more years of me being at this fantastic club,” he said of his new contract. “Hopefully we can make the next coming years successful.

“It is time to take the next step with my career. I had different opinions from different people and I wanted to gather as many opinions as I possibly could.

“I felt that this was the right decision for me and hopefully I can progress with my own career, as well as with the football club.”