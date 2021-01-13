BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 13 January 2021
Advertisement

Preston boss expresses delight after Ireland midfielder signs long-term deal

Club captain Alan Browne has committed himself to the Championship outfit until the summer of 2024.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 13 Jan 2021, 7:15 PM
48 minutes ago 2,138 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5324284
Alan Browne reaffirms his commitment to Preston North End.
Image: Preston North End FC
Alan Browne reaffirms his commitment to Preston North End.
Alan Browne reaffirms his commitment to Preston North End.
Image: Preston North End FC

ALAN BROWNE IS on course to surpass a decade of service to Preston North End after penning fresh terms with the English Championship club.

Browne, who moved to Preston from Cork City in January 2014, has signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal which runs until the summer of 2024.

With his previous contract scheduled to expire at the end of this season, the 25-year-old midfielder’s decision to reaffirm his commitment has pleased manager Alex Neil.

Browne, the club captain, has scored 35 times in 273 appearances for Preston, who currently sit in 12th place – five points adrift of the play-offs – in the race for the Premier League.

“The fact that since Tom Clarke left, we have made Alan the captain, shows how high a regard we hold Alan in,” said Neil.

“He has been an ever-present since I have been here and his will to win, what the club means to him, how long he has been here, he is the right guy to take that armband forward and I am delighted he has committed himself to doing that for the next few years.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

A product of Cork club Ringmahon Rangers, Browne has won 11 senior caps for the Republic of Ireland, the most recent of which came in the November friendly against England at Wembley.

“I have been here a long time and it is such a relief to get it over the line and have a few more years of me being at this fantastic club,” he said of his new contract. “Hopefully we can make the next coming years successful.

“It is time to take the next step with my career. I had different opinions from different people and I wanted to gather as many opinions as I possibly could.

“I felt that this was the right decision for me and hopefully I can progress with my own career, as well as with the football club.” 

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie