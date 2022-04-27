The Mayo native who has helped Wicklow go from relegation to five-goal Leinster heroes

ALAN COSTELLO AND Gary Duffy didn’t have much time to rescue Wicklow’s season when they took over as joint-managers in March.

Alan Costello [file photo]. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Colin Kelly had just announced his departure as boss due to work commitments, with Costello and Wicklow man Duffy being elevated to the top position, having previously worked in the backroom team.

Costello is also the former manager of the county’s U20 side. At the time, Wicklow were teetering on the brink of relegation from Division 3 after picking up just one point from their opening four games of the league. They did eventually suffer the drop as they encountered further defeats to Laois and Louth, while a a victory over Longford was their only win of the campaign.

Incidentally, it was Laois who came to visit Aughrim for their Leinster SFC opener last weekend. But unlike their league clash, where Billy Sheehan’s side ran out 1-17 to 0-8 winners, it was a newly empowered Wicklow outfit who prevailed by 5-15 to 4-12 to book a date with Meath in the Leinster quarter-final.

It was their first championship win over Laois since 1986, and that five-goal tally — including a hat-trick from Kevin Quinn — was the most Wicklow had ever scored in a senior championship tie.

“Yeah, we’re delighted with the outcome and the manner of the performance was really pleasing.” Costello, who is a school principal in Coláiste Eoin Hacketstown in Carlow tells The42.

“We felt there was a big performance in the group. We’re very aware of the quality that’s there and the young players that are coming through and the nice blend that we have.

Advertisement

“We felt now is the time for us to make our mark and we put a focus on this game. There’s nothing like a championship day in Aughrim to whet the appetite. And I have to say our guys were really driven, determined and hugely motivated for this fixture. A lot of work went into the lead-up to it, and it’s very pleasing when the execution of the game plan goes well on the day.”

Referring to the historic significance of the fixture, Costello added that the 36-year gap since that last win over Laois was briefly mentioned in the “ immediate lead-up” to the game, but that the ultimate focus was on committing to their game plan.

The bookies had Laois as strong favourites and in truth, that was on the back of their victories in the O’Byrne Cup and in the league in the manner of that game. I suppose we knew ourselves that we weren’t 12 points worse than Laois in that fixture but it acted as a motivating factor for us and it drove us.

“We knew we were building and we had that performance in us. We had a few things to click on the day and they did. There’s no substitute for hunger, desire and character. Our lads revealed that in spades, and in terms of the challenges, they were up for the fight and up for the battle.

“The guys were so direct and single-minded in their approach. They took those chances when they were presented to them and that was a big factor on the day.”

Wicklow joint-manager Gary Duffy. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

Costello is originally from the Hollymount Carramore club in Mayo, and has represented his county at underage level. He was part of the Mayo minor side who reached the 1997 All-Ireland semi-final before moving up to the county U21s where he was appointed as captain by manager Kevin McStay.

In his club career, he has also played for the St Vincent’s club in Dublin where he was worked alongside football greats including Pat Gilroy and Mickey Whelan. Costello lined out for Greystones in the latter stages of his playing days, and now currently resides there with his wife Michelle and their daughter Sophie.

Along with taking charge of the Wicklow U20s, Costello’s coaching career includes overseeing Tinahely to the Wicklow IFC crown as well as guiding them to the 2020 SFC final.

Recalling the process of taking over the Wicklow team from Kelly alongside Duffy and coach Philly Wolfe from Kildare, Costello says that retaining some continuity in the squad has been crucial.

“I think that was a significant one for me. Things happened a little bit faster than we anticipated and things moved quickly, but we were where we were and the continuity certainly stood to us.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“We wanted to try and steady the ship and ensure lads were beginning to enjoy their football again, and play with confidence. We were looking forward, it was all about the next training and the next game, and creating a positive environment.

“We played a number of challenge games as well and we saw positive signs that the guys were moving in the right direction, and lads were beginning to link together.

“We knew the ability was there and it was just a case of building upon it, and instill belief in the guys.”

Meath will pose an even tougher assignment for Wicklow in Navan on Sunday.

“Meath would be be highly regarded as favourites for Sunday and rightly so, they have tradition on their side and they have a huge pedigree there. In terms of ourselves, we know that Meath have eyes on the next step and they’ll be looking to progress and eyeing up Dublin and Kildare.

“I’m sure Andy McEntee is keen to push on and take the next step and win a Leinster final so I’m sure his objective is far beyond Wicklow on Sunday.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!