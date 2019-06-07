Luckless Alan Judge breaks wrist in last act of Danish draw

ALAN JUDGE’S STREAK of misfortune continues.

Having come from the bench to win and then deliver the free-kick from which Shane Duffy headed in an 85th-minute equaliser, he broke his wrist in the game’s final act.

Judge fell awkwardly in a clash with Jens Stryger Larsen deep in stoppage time, with referee Cunyet Cakir blowing the full-time whistle as he lay injured on the turf. He had been introduced as a second-half substitute for Robbie Brady.

Judge received treatment for several minutes after the full-time whistle, in front of the jubilant Irish crowd.

The FAI say Judge sustained a broken wrist in the challenge.

“We tried to get Judgey on the ball, who I thought was excellent”, said Mick McCarthy after the game.

“I feel sorry for him. If he didn’t have bad luck he wouldn’t have any luck at all. His delivery for the goal was just fabulous, and if you get deliveries like that on big Duffy’s head he is going to score.

“I thought Judgey would give us a bit more forward momentum, which he did. He livened things up.”

This is the latest injury to befall Judge. Two months before Euro 2016, with his place in the squad looking likely, he suffered a horrific broken leg playing for Brentford against Ipswich, who had Mick McCarthy in their dugout.

The injury kept Judge out of the game for two years, and cost him a probably move to the Premier League that summer.