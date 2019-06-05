This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 5 June, 2019
Fresh start for Irish midfielder who played a key role in Luton's return to the Championship

Alan McCormack has been snapped up by Northampton Town.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 4:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,049 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4669290
Alan McCormack at Luton Town.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Alan McCormack at Luton Town.
Alan McCormack at Luton Town.
Image: EMPICS Sport

VETERAN IRISHMAN ALAN McCormack has committed to a new club after parting company with Luton Town.

The defensive midfielder has signed a one-year contract with League Two side Northampton Town, who are managed by former Manchester City and England defender Keith Curle.

McCormack was a key figure for Luton Town as the Hatters ended a 12-year absence from the Championship by achieving back-to-back promotions.

The Dubliner picked up the club’s Player of the Month award in February, before they went on to claim the League One title at the conclusion of the 2018-19 campaign.

However, with the ex-Ireland underage international due to turn 36 next season, new Luton manager Graeme Jones opted against renewing his contract.

The former Preston North End and Charlton Athletic player will now drop down to League Two, where Northampton will be hoping he can experience a fifth promotion in the space of nine seasons.

McCormack helped Luton and Swindon Town to move up from League Two, as well as being promoted to the Championship from League One with Luton and Brentford.

Soccer - Sky Bet League One - Brentford v Preston North End - Griffin Park McCormack has been involved in successful promotion bids with each of his last three clubs. Source: Dominic Lipinski

“Alan has a fantastic amount of experience and has a superb record of winning promotions,” Keith Curle said. “He was a hugely popular figure at Luton Town and was close to being offered a new deal there in the Championship, and we are delighted to bring him to the club.

“We have an exciting group of young players here but you always need your fair share of experience at this level and I cannot think of a better player for the younger players to look up to and learn from. We will need leaders throughout our dressing room next season and Alan will certainly be one of those.

“He is aggressive, he is willing to put his body on the line and he brings with him the knowledge of winning a number of promotions throughout his career. He will have a big part to play, both on and off the field, in helping us to get the best out of him and others around him.”

Meanwhile, Gillingham have beaten League One rivals Bristol Rovers to the signing of former Republic of Ireland U17 goalkeeper Jack Bonham.

Carlisle United v Sunderland - Carabao Cup - Second Round - Brunton Park Gillingham-bound: Jack Bonham. Source: Dave Howarth

Bristol Rovers were keen to sign Bonham on a permanent deal after he impressed while on loan at the Memorial Stadium last season. Having been released by Brentford, the 25-year-old has decided to commit the next two years of his career to Gillingham instead.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Bonham said. “It’s a great club to be at and to sign somewhere permanently than being on loan is a big deal for me. I can settle down and really concentrate on my football now.” 

