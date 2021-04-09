BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Friday 9 April 2021
Advertisement

Alan McManus announces retirement after defeat in qualifiers

The former world number six was beaten 6-3 by Chinese teenager Bai Langning.

By Press Association Friday 9 Apr 2021, 8:42 PM
1 hour ago 1,353 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5405675
McManus is set to hang up his cue.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
McManus is set to hang up his cue.
McManus is set to hang up his cue.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ALAN MCMANUS ANNOUNCED his retirement as a player after losing to Chinese teenager Bai Langning in the World Championship qualifiers.

Former world number six McManus, bidding for a 22nd Crucible appearance, was beaten 6-3 in the second qualifying round.

The 50-year-old Scot, a three-time Crucible semi-finalist and now a television commentator, turned professional in 1991, 12 years before his 18-year-old opponent was born.

“I made the decision before Christmas for a number of reasons,” McManus told World Snooker Tour.

“Through Covid, this year’s been pretty tough and I’m working at tournaments as people would know, and it takes its toll. I’ve not been able to play.”

McManus, Masters champion in 1994, said he would now focus on his television work, adding: “I really love it. It’s a privileged position that I have.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It’s just been really difficult doing both. I’m 50 as well and I always thought that was a good old number.

“It’s a young guys game now and you’ve got to face up to that, but I don’t have a problem with it.”

Anthony Hamilton, Louis Heathcote, Igor Figueiredo and Peter Lines all progressed to the third qualifying round at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie