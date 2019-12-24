This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 24 December, 2019
Alan Pardew has landed a new job in the Netherlands

The former Crystal Palace and Newcastle United boss takes over at ADO Den Haag.

By The42 Team Tuesday 24 Dec 2019, 12:07 PM
1 hour ago 2,435 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4946888
ADO DEN HAAG have appointed Alan Pardew as their new head coach on a deal until the end of the season.

Englishman Pardew has been out of work since leaving West Brom in April 2018 but will be tasked with guiding ADO away from relegation danger in the Eredivisie.

He told the club’s official website: “In the search for a new challenge, I am pleased that I came across ADO Den Haag.

“It is a warm club where everything starts with enthusiasm and passion. The team is going through a difficult period but we will do everything we can to turn the tide.

“We must do that together, the players, the staff and the fans. Together we will try to make a comeback. I can’t wait to get started.”

Pardew will be assisted by Chris Powell and ADO general manager Mohammed Hamdi is excited at the pair’s arrival.

“We are very happy with the appointment of Alan, who has earned his spurs in English football. He has a lot of experience and that is important in the current situation.

“During the conversations we were impressed by Alan’s football vision.

“Chris also brings a lot of experience, as a player and as a coach. We warmly welcome Alan and Chris.”

ADO are second from bottom in the Dutch top flight and have won just one of their last 14 league games.

Pardew’s first game in charge will be at home to RKC Waalwijk on 19 January.

