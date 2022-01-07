Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Friday 7 January 2022
Advertisement

Ex-Ireland U21 international appointed first-team coach at Championship side Luton Town

Alan Sheehan called time on his playing career earlier this week.

By Paul Dollery Friday 7 Jan 2022, 5:41 PM
1 hour ago 2,510 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5648828
Alan Sheehan is back at Luton Town.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Alan Sheehan is back at Luton Town.
Alan Sheehan is back at Luton Town.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TWO YEARS SINCE his spell as skipper of the club ended, Alan Sheehan has returned to Luton Town to join the Championship outfit’s backroom staff.

The former Ireland U21 international was today appointed first-team coach by the Kenilworth Road side, who are currently in 16th place in England’s second tier.

Luton also confirmed that Mick Harford is ready to resume his role as assistant manager after undergoing radiotherapy treatment for prostate cancer.

“We are delighted to welcome Sheez back,” Luton boss Nathan Jones said ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup third-round clash with Harrogate Town. “It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a while and it’s something we like here, with the continuity.

“We’ve brought him in because we believe he’s a good coach and he’ll get even better. He’s hungry and wants to learn, and the most important thing is that he knows us, he knows our environment.”

Earlier this week, Sheehan announced his decision to call time on a playing career that saw him make over 450 professional appearances – the first of which came for Leicester City in 2005.

The left-back from Athlone went on to play for several clubs, including Leeds United, Swindon Town, Notts County and Bradford City, before joining Luton in 2016.

After captaining the Hatters to back-to-back promotions, which saw them leap from League Two to the Championship, he departed for Lincoln City in January 2019. The 35-year-old has since served in a player-coach capacity for Northampton Town and Oldham Athletic.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Jones added: “He’s earned the opportunity by being a wonderful player for us, a fantastic captain and also a fantastic human being, and we believe that with further learning – because he’s had about a year of being a first-team coach – he can be a fantastic asset to us.

“I know the fans will be excited because Sheez was so popular as a player and contributed so much to our success. It’s a real boost for everyone to have Mick and Sheez back to work alongside the outstanding coaches we already have.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie