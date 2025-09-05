Alcaraz downs Djokovic to reach US Open final

CARLOS ALCARAZ beat 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in straight sets on Friday to reach his second US Open final, where he could face reigning champion Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz won 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 to reel off his 36th victory in his last 37 matches. His only loss in that time came to Sinner in the Wimbledon final.

The 22-year-old Spaniard is seeking his sixth major and second in New York after winning the title in 2022. He will play top-ranked Sinner or Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in Sunday’s final.

“It’s a great feeling. Once again in the final here in the US Open, it feels amazing. It means a lot to me,” said Alcaraz.

“It wasn’t the best level of the tournament for me, but I just keep a good level from the beginning to the last point. I served really well today, it was important.”

The defeat for Djokovic marked his fourth straight semi-final loss at a Grand Slam and foiled the 38-year-old’s bid to become the oldest major champion.

Alcaraz grabbed a break to open the match as Djokovic pushed a forehand long and the Spaniard had a chance to go a double break in front, cranking up the heat on the Serbian’s serve.

Djokovic escaped further trouble but the damage was done as Alcaraz secured the set with a couple of clutch serves as both players were still searching for their best level.

After sparring with the crowd during his quarter-final win over Taylor Fritz, Djokovic had the majority of those inside Arthur Ashe Stadium urging him on as he landed his first proper blow.

A fired-up Djokovic broke Alcaraz and surged into a 3-0 lead to start the second set, but a sublime flicked passing shot that drew applause from his rival offered a way back in for the Spaniard.

He pulled level at 3-3 before Djokovic ended a three-game skid. Alcaraz let an opportunity slip when he pegged Djokovic 0-30 down in the ninth game, with a tie-break eventually required.

Alcaraz ran up a 4-1 advantage and held Djokovic off, hitting a booming serve to earn two set points and strengthening his grip on the contest when the Serbian sent a looping backhand return wide.

Djokovic summoned the trainer between sets and his energy appeared to be waning.

Two double faults gifted Alcaraz a break for a 3-1 lead in the third set and the writing was on the wall for Djokovic, whose latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam ended with a whimper.