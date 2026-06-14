The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Alex Dunne secures another Formula 2 podium finish
ALEX DUNNE SECURED his fifth podium finish of the Formula 2 season today when he took third place in Barcelona Feture Race.
The Offaly man finished behind Rafael Camara and Nikola Tsolov, having started second on the grid.
The 20-year-old is fourth in the overall standings in just his second season in Formula 2.
Dunne made a superb start today, passing Camara at the first bend. Yet he was overtaken with seven laps to go, having made an earlier pit stop.
He was passed by Bulgaria’s Tsolov in the closing stages, but managed to hold off Gabiele Mini, his fellow Alpine junior driver, on the final lap to claim a fifth lap in five rounds.
Formula 2 standings:
1. Nikola Tsolov (Bulgaria) 86 points
2. Gabriele Mini (Italy) 83
3. Rafael Camara (Brazil) 69
4. Alex Dunne (Ireland) 64
5. Noel Leon (Mexico) 54
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Alex Dunne Motor racing