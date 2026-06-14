Alex Dunne secures another Formula 2 podium finish

ALEX DUNNE SECURED his fifth podium finish of the Formula 2 season today when he took third place in Barcelona Feture Race.

The Offaly man finished behind Rafael Camara and Nikola Tsolov, having started second on the grid.

An enthralling Feature Race with fights for the top places until the very end 🥊



Click here to watch the best bits 📺👀👉 https://t.co/EOX0NrY7na#F2 #BarcelonaGP pic.twitter.com/KJMSAz8w2y — Formula 2 (@Formula2) June 14, 2026

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The 20-year-old is fourth in the overall standings in just his second season in Formula 2.

Dunne made a superb start today, passing Camara at the first bend. Yet he was overtaken with seven laps to go, having made an earlier pit stop.

He was passed by Bulgaria’s Tsolov in the closing stages, but managed to hold off Gabiele Mini, his fellow Alpine junior driver, on the final lap to claim a fifth lap in five rounds.

Formula 2 standings:

1. Nikola Tsolov (Bulgaria) 86 points

2. Gabriele Mini (Italy) 83

3. Rafael Camara (Brazil) 69

4. Alex Dunne (Ireland) 64

5. Noel Leon (Mexico) 54