Alex Dunne in fifth place after sprint race at penultimate stage of Formula 2

IRELAND’S ALEX DUNNE is in fifth place after the sprint race at penultimate stage of Formula 2 in Lusail, Qatar.

The Offaly native earned four points after taking fifth place in today’s sprint race and is fifth in the overall standings on 134 points.

The sprint race was won by Richard Verschoor who is third overall on 162 points while Leonardo Fornaroli is the championship leader on 191 points ahead of second-placed Jak Crawford who is on 170 points.

The feature race takes place tomorrow ahead of the final stage in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on 5-7 December.

Dunne, who races with Rodin Motorsport in Formula 2, recently parted ways with McLaren. He was part of McLaren’s Driver Development Programme and went on to participate in two Free Practice 1 sessions at the Austrian and Italian Grand Prixs this year.