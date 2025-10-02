Alex Dunne parts ways with McLaren

McLAREN HAVE ENDED their contract with Irish racer Alex Dunne.

Dunne was part of McLaren’s Driver Development Programme, joining in May 2024.

The Offaly teenage went on to participate in two Free Practice 1 sessions at the Austrian and Italian Grand Prixs this year.

Dunne, 19, is currently competing in his debut Formula 2 campaign for Rodin Motorsport, and sits in fifth place of the drivers’ standings with two rounds of the championship remaining.

“From today I’ve mutually decided to part ways with the McLaren Driver Development programme,” Dunne said.

“I’d like to thank every individual at McLaren that has helped me develop and improve as a driver.

“To have my first opportunity to drive an F1 car followed by two FP1 sessions is something I’ll always hold very close to my heart, I wish them all the best for the future. Thank you Papaya family. Still two important rounds left to focus on this year, very excited for what’s to come.”

A McLaren statement read: “McLaren Racing has ended its contract with McLaren Driver Development Programme member Alex Dunne.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Alex over the last year and to contribute to his growth as a driver.

“We wish Alex all the best for his career going forward.”