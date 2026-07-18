Fifth for Ireland's Alex Dunne at sprint race in Belgium

IRELAND’S ALEX DUNNE has finished in fifth place at the sprint race in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium on the Formula Two World Championship.

Dunne impressed at qualifying on Friday as he secured third place for Sunday’s feature race, and earned four points with his fifth-place finish in the sprint race.

Joshua Dürksen of Paraguay was the winner, followed by Norwegian driver Martinius Stenshorne while third went to Sweden’s Dino Beganovic.

Bulgaria’s Nikola Toslov, the overall leader in the championship standings, finished in fourth place ahead of Dunne.

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Toslov now leads the championship with 146 points while Dunne is fourth with 96 points.