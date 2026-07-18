More Stories
Alex Dunne at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, in Stavelot, Belgium. Alamy
Motorsport

Fifth for Ireland's Alex Dunne at sprint race in Belgium

Dunne earned four points in the sprint race and will start Sunday’s feature race in third place after impressing in qualifying.
3.29pm, 18 Jul 2026

IRELAND’S ALEX DUNNE has finished in fifth place at the sprint race in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium on the Formula Two World Championship.

Dunne impressed at qualifying on Friday as he secured third place for Sunday’s feature race, and earned four points with his fifth-place finish in the sprint race.

Joshua Dürksen of Paraguay was the winner, followed by Norwegian driver Martinius Stenshorne while third went to Sweden’s Dino Beganovic.

Bulgaria’s Nikola Toslov, the overall leader in the championship standings, finished in fourth place ahead of Dunne.

Toslov now leads the championship with 146 points while Dunne is fourth with 96 points.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie