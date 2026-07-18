English and Healy clock PBs as Kerr breaks mile record at London Diamond League

MARK ENGLISH AND Sarah Healy have both set personal bests at the London Diamond League as the European Athletics Championships loom.

English ran 1:42 over 800m for the first time in his career, clocking 1:42.97. His previous best time was 1:43.37.

The Donegal man finished second behind USA’s Brandon Miller, who also recorded a personal best of 1:42.19.

Cian McPhillips – the only other Irish man to break 1:43 – was seventh in a season’s best time of 1:43.97. He is the national record holder with 1:42.19.

Healy was third in the 3,000m in 8:25.63 in a likewise impressive run.

The Dubliner knocked over a second off her personal best in a star-studded field, with Australian duo Jessica Hull (8:24.69 SB) and Rose Davies (8:25.38 PB) second and third respectively.

Similarly, Healy is hitting form at the perfect time ahead of the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham from 10-16 August.

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Elsewhere, at the London Diamond League on Saturday, Great Britain’s Josh Kerr etched his name into the pantheon of milers when he set a new world record in the men’s mile.

The 28-year-old US-based Scot clocked 3:42.66 at London Stadium to smash the previous best of 3:43.13 set by Morocco’s Hicham El Guerrouj in Rome in 1999.

Josh Kerr 🇬🇧 demolishes the World Record in the mile with a 3:42.66 at the London Diamond League!



He breaks Hicham El Guerrouj's World Record set 27 years ago. pic.twitter.com/3oTct56STk — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) July 18, 2026

Kerr has built his season around going after El Guerrouj’s previous best mark.

The Scot had threatened pre-race that his body was “capable of the mark”.

British record holder Kerr, the Olympic 1,500m silver medallist, went into the race with a personal best of 3:45.34, sixth on the all-time list.

A two-time world indoor 3,000m winner, Kerr was paced to perfection by his training partner Brannon Kidder and Slovenian Zan Rudolph.

Olympic bronze medallist Yared Nuguse, the North American record holder and fourth in the all-time mile list, clung on to Kerr until the final 200 metres.

The Scot then put on the afterburners in front of a near 60,000-capacity crowd at a raucous stadium built for the 2012 London Olympics.

He roared through the line, punching the air in ecstasy, the exultant crowd on their feet in a deafening welcome for their new hero.

World Athletics president Coe was on hand to present Kerr with a cheque for $50,000 (€44,000) and a book on winning milers.

Elsewhere, Sligo teenager Lucie Cawley has won Ireland’s first-ever steeplechase medal at the European Athletics U18 Championships in Reiti, Italy.

The 16-year-old smashed her Irish U18 record in the 2000m steeplechase final, clocking 6:36.22.

Rhasidat Adeleke is chasing the European Championship qualifying A standard time of 51.20 over 400m at a meet in Belgium this evening.

With reporting from – © AFP 2026