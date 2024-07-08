Bohemians sign New Zealand international Greive from St Mirren

BOHEMIANS HAVE SIGNED forward Alex Greive from St Mirren.

The 25-year-old has joined the Dublin club on a multi-year contract.

The New Zealand international will be eligible for Friday’s Premier Division meeting with Sligo Rovers, subject to International Transfer Certificate.

“I am delighted to get Alex on board. He’s quick, he’s sharp and he is going to be a real handful for defenders,” said Bohemians manager Alan Reynolds.

“Alex can play anywhere across the front three and we have had him in training over the past couple of days and I’ve been very impressed by him.

“Like everyone else who comes in during this window, he will need a little bit of time to get up to speed but he has been away with the New Zealand squad recently so he is in good shape.

The squad is already looking a lot stronger now than it did a number of weeks ago and we are looking forward to getting all the new lads involved as soon as possible.”

Grieve said: “I was aware that Bohs are one of the biggest clubs in Ireland so once I heard they were looking at me, I was very interested.

“I’ve had good conversations with the gaffer about what he wants to achieve here and I am really looking forward to being a part of that.

“I feel I am an energetic player and very hard working, I like to get in behind defenders and cause them problems, and I want to help get the club to where it wants to be.

“I know Nando Pijnaker (Sligo Rovers) and Max Mata (former Sligo Rovers) from the New Zealand set-up and I know from them how good the standard is in the league here, so I am looking forward to the challenge.

“I know Archie from being with Dundee United last season too and Jake Carroll from when we were both in Glasgow so there are a few familiar faces at the club already.

“I’ve trained with the team the last two days and have really enjoyed it. There is a great set-up here and the manager is ambitious, and I am really looking forward to getting started now.”