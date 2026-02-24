Galway's Alex Murphy makes Champions League debut in Newcastle win

Newcastle United 3-2 Qarabag

(Newcastle United win 9-3 on aggregate)

GALWAY NATIVE ALEX Murphy made his Champions League debut on a winning note with Newcastle United tonight, as they defeated Qarabag in their second leg tie.

Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, and Sven Botman were all on target as Newcastle advanced comfortably on aggregate and into the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time.

Murphy lined up at left-back as he made his first start of the season for Eddie Howe’s side. The 21-year-old had previously come off the bench four times in this campaign – twice in the EFL Cup, once in the FA Cup, and once in the Premier League, in last month’s defeat to Liverpool.

The Annaghdown native made the move to Newcastle from Galway United in May 2022 and played the full game in tonight’s tie.

Best of luck to our former academy and senior player Alex Murphy, who starts for Newcastle in the Champions League tonight. 👏🏻



Go n-éirí leat, Alex ☘️#IsATribalThing | #championsleague pic.twitter.com/7aLLmGwvfI — Gaillimh Aontaithe 🇱🇻 (@GalwayUnitedFC) February 24, 2026

Alex Murphy tackles Dani Bolt of Qarabag FK during tonight's Champions League game. Every Second Media / Every Second Media Every Second Media / Every Second Media / Every Second Media

The tie was effectively over before a ball was kicked at St James’ Park after last week’s 6-1 first leg win in Baku, and it certainly was within six minutes of kick-off thanks to quick fire goals from Tonali and Joelinton.

Camilo Duran and Elvin Jafarguliyev scored either side of Sven Botman’s second-half header to make thinks interesting, but ultimately the Magpies progressed 9-3 on aggregate.

In the process, they ensured that the Premier League will have six representatives in the next round, with Howe’s men joining Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham on the big stage.

Either the Blues or Barcelona will be heading for Tyneside next month before Newcastle travel to south-west London or Catalonia with a place in the quarter-final at stake.

Tonali fired home the opener tonight with five minutes gone after Dan Burn’s shot had been blocked and Will Osula’s header repelled by goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski.

And the game was only a few seconds older when Joni Montiel had his pocket picked and Harvey Barnes crossed for Joelinton to volley emphatically past Kochalski.

The visitors reduced the deficit with 51 minutes gone when Joni cleverly flicked Duran into space, and he ran away from Burn before shooting firmly past Ramsdale, although the two-goal margin was restored within seconds when Botman headed in Trippier’s corner.

However, Qarabağ struck again when, after Pedro Bicalho’s cross had hit the sliding Burn’s arm, Ramsdale saved Marko Jankovic’s 57th-minute penalty only for Jafarguliyev’s follow-up to go in off Jacob Murphy.