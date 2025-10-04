Zverev echoes Federer over tournaments 'favouring' Sinner and Alcaraz

ALEXANDER ZVEREZ ON Saturday accused tennis authorities of favouring top-ranked rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in their choice of court surfaces, echoing criticisms made by Roger Federer.

Some in tennis have charged that courts in tournaments have become too standardised and generally slower, which could give an advantage to certain players.

Asked his opinion after his straight-sets victory over Valentin Royer at the Shanghai Masters, Zverev was unequivocal.

“I hate when it’s the same,” said the 28-year-old German, who is ranked third in the world, behind Alcaraz and Sinner.

“I know the tournament directors are going towards that direction because obviously they want Jannik and Carlos to do well at every tournament, and that’s what they prefer.”

Responding to Zverev’s claim, Sinner said slightly wearily: “Me and Carlos, we don’t make the courts, it’s not our decision.

“We try to adapt ourselves in every situation, I feel like still every week is a bit different,” he added.

“I’ve played some great tennis even when there’s faster courts.”

Zverev’s comments came after Federer made similar ones last month.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner said there was “definitely” a need to change up court surfaces to amp up competition.

He too accused tournament directors of giving a helping hand to Sinner and Alcaraz with generally slower courts.

Zverev said he had seen a big change in over a decade of playing professionally.

“You couldn’t play the same tennis the same way on a grass court, hard court, or clay court. Nowadays, you can play almost the same way on every surface,” he said.

“I’m not a fan of it, I think tennis needs game styles… a little bit of variety, and I think we’re lacking that right now.”

