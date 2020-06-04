This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Snooker player Alfie Burden takes a knee at start of Championship League match

Burden lost his first game 3-0 to Ryan Day.

By Press Association Thursday 4 Jun 2020, 11:45 AM
55 minutes ago 979 Views No Comments
SPORT’S SWEEPING STATEMENTS of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement reached the unlikely environs of a largely deserted Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes yesterday.

World number 78 Alfie Burden took a knee prior to the start of his Championship League match against Ryan Day, emulating the protests which have spread since the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Burden, a former Arsenal apprentice who is also a coach at Southern League Hendon, said he made the gesture to emphasise the importance of all those with a platform taking the opportunity to speak out.

The 43-year-old said: “It was very important. I stand behind the fight against racism. It’s a disgraceful thing, the well-documented death of George Floyd in America.

“It was my platform to say how I felt about things. We are united together. There is no place for racism in society. That was my platform. I wanted to make my feelings known today.”

Burden lost his opening match of the league-style tournament 3-0 to Day, and was beaten by the same score against Kyren Wilson, before overcoming Chen Feilong in his final group game.

Day beat Wilson in a high-quality final match of the night to ensure his progression to the next stage of the competition.

