Ali Coote in talks over new Bohs deal as he eyes more Aviva glory in FAI Cup

ALI COOTE IS currently in talks with Bohemians about extending his stay at Dalymount Park.

Not that he needs any further leverage for improved terms after some stellar displays already this season, but helping the Gypsies beat Shamrock Rovers in the second round of the FAI Cup tomorrow might just seal the deal.

“Ah jeez, that would be nice,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve scored against Rovers yet, so that would be nice. We’ll see how things go. I’m enjoying my time here, I definitely am.”

Coote was one of the stars of Bohs’ European road show this term, scoring twice against PAOK at Aviva Stadium before ultimately falling short in the Europa Conference League qualifiers against the Greek powerhouses.

Coote in action against PAOK at Aviva Stadium. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

All three of their home legs in the competition were played at Lansdowne Road, in front of a combined attendance of 22,000 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Long side’s won the three legs, scoring eight goals and conceding just once with the famous run kick-started in front of 6,000 fans as they brushed Stjarnan aside 3-0.

“I didn’t really know what to expect when I walked out,” Coote recalled. “Then the noise just hit me, it really did. I was shocked. I loved every minute of it.”

Getting back there for the domestic showpiece is now the aim, and having delivered in Europe already there is no fear of returning with a trophy on the line.

“Absolutely not. I’ve had a taste of it now, I just want to get back there as soon as possible,” Coote added, explaining what the European performances have meant to the players.

To believe in ourselves, we are a young team, we have a lot of talent in the group and we showed on the biggest stage that we can compete with big teams.”

The biggest in Ireland right now are Rovers, the champions, and while Dundalk are the current FAI Cup holders Stephen Bradley’s side are the standard bearers.

The Hoops, fresh from their own Euro exploits this week, stand in Bohs’ way.

Since the FAI Cup returned to the redeveloped Lansdowne Road in 2010 the men from Dalymount have not featured, something Coote is eager to rectify.

Absolutely, that’s the aim. We are a young group and I’m sure we will develop over the years. But silverware goes a long way in football. That would be a good start for sure.”

“Rovers are probably the favourites for the Cup. They are a very good team, everyone knows that. They’ve got a very good squad as well, a lot of depth in their squad.

“I’m sure they will show that with rotation from their European game. But we know whatever team they put out will be a strong team, so we need to be on it on the day.”