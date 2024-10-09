Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alisson Becker. Alamy Stock Photo
Sidelined

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker set for six weeks out with hamstring injury

The news comes at a bad time for Arne Slot’s team, with key matches against Chelsea and Arsenal coming up this month.
10.58am, 9 Oct 2024
1.5k
6

LIVERPOOL HAVE BEEN dealt a major blow with goalkeeper Alisson Becker expected to be sidelined for six weeks.

The 32-year-old Brazil international suffered a hamstring injury during last weekend’s Premier League victory over Crystal Palace and went off the field with 11 minutes remaining.

The PA news agency understands that tests have shown Alisson is not likely to be fit to play until after next month’s international break.

That would mean the first Premier League match he could potentially be available for would be the trip to Southampton on 24 November.

The news comes at a bad time for Arne Slot’s team with key matches against Chelsea and Arsenal coming up this month, while their next two Champions League fixtures pit them against RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen.

Caoimhin Kelleher, who missed the Palace match through illness, will be expected to deputise, as he did last season when Alisson was ruled out for more than two months with another hamstring injury.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
6
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie