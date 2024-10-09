Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker set for six weeks out with hamstring injury

LIVERPOOL HAVE BEEN dealt a major blow with goalkeeper Alisson Becker expected to be sidelined for six weeks.

The 32-year-old Brazil international suffered a hamstring injury during last weekend’s Premier League victory over Crystal Palace and went off the field with 11 minutes remaining.

The PA news agency understands that tests have shown Alisson is not likely to be fit to play until after next month’s international break.

That would mean the first Premier League match he could potentially be available for would be the trip to Southampton on 24 November.

The news comes at a bad time for Arne Slot’s team with key matches against Chelsea and Arsenal coming up this month, while their next two Champions League fixtures pit them against RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen.

Caoimhin Kelleher, who missed the Palace match through illness, will be expected to deputise, as he did last season when Alisson was ruled out for more than two months with another hamstring injury.