Alisson to miss another seven games for Liverpool as Klopp favours cautious approach

Alisson is helped from the pitch after suffering an injury against Norwich.

ALISSON BECKER IS set to sit out at least seven more games for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp not expecting to have him back until after the next international break.

The Brazil international goalkeeper has been sidelined since picking up an unfortunate calf injury on the opening day of the season.

Initial fears of a serious problem up were eased, but Alisson is no closer to making a return to action.

He has already missed three Premier League games and the Uefa Super Cup, with summer signing Adrian taking his place in the Reds side.

Klopp admits that he is likely to require cover between the sticks for several more weeks, with Liverpool eager to avoid rushing Alisson’s recovery.

With a cautious approach being favoured, the 26-year-old will remain out of contention until mid-October.

Asked to provide a fitness update at his latest press conference, Klopp told reporters of Alisson: “Funnily enough, we had lunch together again so he looks good.

“He’s improving, but we cannot put any pressure on it. It was a really serious injury with the calf and it is now much better, good for us and good for him.

“We don’t know exactly. The target was always that after the next international break he could be ready, but we don’t know.

“There’s no pressure and hopefully everything will be fine for the rest of the season.”

With Alisson being out of contention for the foreseeable future, former West Ham goalkeeper will likely cover Premier League games with Newcastle, Chelsea, Sheffield United and Leicester along with Champions League games with Napoli and Salzburg.

The Carabao Cup tie with MK Dons, meanwhile, may offer Irish U21 goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher a first senior appearance for Liverpool.

While Klopp will not be seeing Alisson on the field any time soon, he is expecting to soon welcome Naby Keita back into the fold.

The Guinean midfielder suffered a recurrence of a hip problem prior to the Super Cup win over Chelsea.

Klopp said of the 24-year-old: “Naby is close, much closer than Ali obviously.

“I think he could be in training when we come back from Napoli next week.”

