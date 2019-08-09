Blow for Liverpool as goalkeeper Alisson hobbles off against Norwich

LIVERPOOL SUFFERED A potentially significant early-season setback as Alisson was removed in the first half of tonight’s season opener against Norwich City.

The goalkeeper slipped while taking a quick goal-kick and grabbed at the back of his leg, before falling down to the turf in pain.

After staying down for several minutes, the Brazilian limped off the pitch slowly and was replaced by debutant Adrian in the 39th minute, with the Reds already up 3-0 at Anfield.

It was a first Premier League appearance since May 2018 for the Spaniard, whose contract was not renewed by West Ham at the end of last season.

Adrian was only signed earlier this week as a replacement for Simon Mignolet, who joined Club Brugges in an £8.2 million (€8.8m) switch.

Should Alisson be forced to miss an extended period it would be a big blow for the Reds, who saw the Brazilian solidify their goalkeeping position last season after his arrival from Roma.

Following his £67 million (€75m) move to Anfield in July 2018, Alisson further established himself as one of the world’s top goalkeepers and helped Liverpool to a standout season.

Ireland U21 international Caoimhin Kelleher is also among the goalkeeping options at Liverpool. The Corkman is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery on a wrist injury last month, but he’s due to return in the coming weeks.