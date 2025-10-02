Scott Barrett returns as All Blacks make six changes, Wallabies bench James O'Connor

SCOTT BARRETT GOT the all-clear to return for New Zealand’s must-win Rugby Championship clash against Australia in Perth on Saturday [KO 10.45am Irish time], with the influential skipper among six changes to an injury-ravaged side.

The All Blacks locked away the Bledisloe Cup for another year after their tense 33-24 victory over the Wallabies in Auckland last weekend, a game lock Barrett missed with a shoulder injury.

But there is plenty still to play for as they strive to reclaim the Rugby Championship crown from South Africa.

Trailing the Springboks by a point heading into the sixth and final round, victory on Saturday is crucial for New Zealand, while hoping Argentina upset South Africa in London.

Australia, three points behind New Zealand, still have a glimmer of hope but must win and also hope the Pumas do them a favour.

Barrett’s return is a welcome boost to a side without his fly-half brother Beauden, who hurt his shoulder in the first-half at Eden Park.

In his absence, Damian McKenzie will assume the playmaker duties, with livewire Cam Roigard at scrum-half.

Leicester Fainga’anuku got the nod to make his first appearance since the 2023 Rugby World Cup at left wing after Caleb Clarke was ruled out with an ankle niggle. Leroy Carter will be on the right flank.

Quinn Tupaea has been promoted to outside centre in place of Billy Proctor, with Jordie Barrett on the inside and Will Jordan playing his 50th Test at fullback.

Among the forwards, Fabian Holland makes way for Scott Barrett, who partners Tupou Vaa’i in the second row, while Peter Lakai starts at No.8 after four previous appearances off the bench.

Tamaiti Williams replaces the concussed Ethan de Groot in the front row alongside Fletcher Newell.

Meanwhile, Australia entrusted rookie Tane Edmed with playmaker duties ahead of the experienced James O’Connor for Saturday’s crunch Test that will be James Slipper’s 151st and last.

25-year-old Edmed will make only his second start and form a new halves pairing with Jake Gordon, who replaces the injured Tate McDermott among five changes to the starting side.

O’Connor is relegated to the bench at a sold-out Perth Stadium.

In a major boost, Will Skelton and Rob Valetini are back to bolster the forward pack.

The Wallabies still have a slim chance of winning a first Rugby Championship title in a decade, but must beat New Zealand with a bonus point and hope Argentina soundly defeat South Africa at Twickenham in London.

Flanker Valetini missed the 33-24 defeat to the All Blacks in Auckland last week with a calf niggle while lock Skelton has been absent for three Tests due to club duties with French side La Rochelle.

Valetini is on the bench while Skelton starts in place of Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, bedding down with Slipper for the last time after the veteran prop announced his international retirement this week.

Allan Alaalatoa is preferred at tighthead prop to Taniela Tupou while Filipo Daugunu earns his first start of the year on the left wing in place of Corey Toole.

New Zealand

(15-9) Will Jordan, Leroy Carter, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Damian McKenzie, Cam Roigard; (1-8) Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett (captain), Tupou Vaa’i, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea, Peter Lakai.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Bower, Pasilo Tosi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Rieko Ioane, Ruben Love.

Australia

(15-9) Max Jorgensen, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Filipo Daugunu, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon; (1-8) James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Will Skelton, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (captain).

Replacements: Josh Nasser, Tom Robertson, Taniela Tupou, Jeremy Williams, Rob Valetini, Ryan Lonergan, James O’Connor, Josh Flook.

– © AFP 2025