The guide to the four clubs chasing All-Ireland senior glory in Croke Park

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny)

Their route to this stage…Claiming the fabled five-in-a-row was a moment of deep meaning for this Ballyhale group in Kilkenny. They stepped up their form once more in Leinster, crashing home ten goals, rattling over an average of 23 points and coping with a terrific fightback from Kilmacud in the Leinster final.

Then came the All-Ireland semi-final, a day where the eyes of the sporting world were locked on Messi v Mbappe in Qatar, and one hugely significant for a Ballyhale Shamrocks team, who flipped the record ten months on from their shattering final loss to Ballygunner.

The club’s All-Ireland final history…A rich catalogue of final experiences is in Ballyhale’s possession. No other hurling side in the country can match them. They have eight titles to their credit – five of those achieved since 2007 and three previously between 1981 and 1990.

Only two final defeats serve as blemishes on their record, 1979 and the reversal last February when they were shocked by Ballygunner. This current playing group have titles in 2019 and 2020 to their credit, as they strive to add another one.

The boss on the sideline…Mullinavat native Pat Hoban is at the helm of Ballyhale Shamrocks now. This is his first season, having taken over from the successful reign of James O’Connor. Hoban has extensive experience of Kilkenny teams at minor and intermediate level, enjoying success in both grades.

Their star player…In a team packed with recognisable names, it is Ballyhale’s attacking strength that is most prominent. Colin Fennelly, Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody make a fearsome trio but it is the presence of TJ Reid that still elevates this group. He hit 1-8 in the semi-final and the Kilkenny great is chasing his sixth All-Ireland club medal as a starting forward.

Dunloy Cuchullains (Antrim)

Their route to this stage…A fourth Antrim crown on the bounce was picked up last month by Dunloy. In Ulster they moved forward with purpose and made their mark against a Slaughtneil team that had treated the province as their fiefdom. Dunloy’s two-point win was a landmark for this group, the club’s first Ulster final success since 2009.

After ending that 13-year wait, they maintained their momentum and took down Galway kingpins St Thomas in impressive fashion in Croke Park last month by four points.

The club’s All-Ireland final history…Plenty final memories for the Dunloy club but in five outings, the only thing marked absent is a victory. They drew with Birr in 1995 and lost the replay, before they were defeated by Sixmilebridge in 1996, Birr in 2003 and Newtownshandrum in 2004. The search for a first All-Ireland crown continues to drive them.

The boss on the sideline…Gregory O’Kane is a Dunloy club stalwart. He featured as a player in each of their four All-Ireland final appearances, before falling into management roles. Over the course of the club’s 16 titles wins in Antrim hurling since 1990, he has been immersed in their preparations, on the pitch or on the sideline.

Their star player…Conal Cunning has really caught the eye with his recent scoring exploits. Fresh from posting 1-12 in the Joe McDonagh Cup final last year against Kerry, he has stepped up for his club in swinging over seven points against Slaughtneil and matching that tally against St Thomas. Across those two games he shot seven points from play. The Antrim senior’s services will be required here if they are to fashion an upset.

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin)

Their route to this stage…Kilmacud completed back-to-back final victories in Dublin by a slender one-point margin against Na Fianna, their third county title in five seasons. They needed their wits about them there and the stomach for a fight again in the recent All-Ireland semi-final, Kerry’s Kerins O’Rahillys charging ferociously towards the line before they fell short by three.

In between Kilmacud were supremely dominant in Leinster, winning by an average of nine points, keeping three clean sheets. scoring five goals and kicking an average of 12 points.

The club’s All-Ireland final history…A fourth appearance at this final stage beckons for Kilmacud Crokes. The striking aspect is they have faced Ulster opponents in every decider, defeating Derry’s Bellaghy in 1995 and Armagh’s Crossmaglen Rangers in 2009, before losing out to Down’s Kilcoo last February, suffering the gut-wrenching concession of a late goal.

A win today would elevate Kilmacud to joint fourth on the roll of honour, alongside St Finbarr’s and St Vincent’s.

The boss on the sideline…Robbie Brennan is a familiar figure on the sideline with Kilmacud. He jointly managed the club to win the 2018 Dublin senior title with Johnny Magee, before taking that position on his own for the last two Dublin and Leinster final successes.

Brennan’s playing career saw him win a county title with Kilmacud, while he notably also played for Meath’s St Peter’s Dunboyne, claiming a title with them, and managing the club.

Their star player…All the attention has naturally focused on the sublime attacking addition of Shane Walsh to their ranks. After his stunning 0-9 tally for Galway in the All-Ireland final last July, he has shone for Kilmacud on occasions like the four points in the Dublin county final and raised nine white flags in the Leinster decider.

Rory O’Carroll is another standout figure. He won an All-Ireland in 2009 against Crossmaglen and is still instrumental to the Kilmacud defensive effort.

Watty Grahams Glen (Derry)

Their route to this stage…After the retention of their Derry title, only the club’s second after the maiden 2021 breakthrough, Glen stepped up in Ulster to take down the champions of Tyrone (Errigal Ciarán), Antrim (Cargin), and most impressively, Down (Kilcoo).

After dislodging the All-Ireland title holders, it was Galway’s Moycullen who were despatched by 1-11 to 0-12 in the All-Ireland semi-final. Strikingly they have only conceded two goals in their last five games as their mean defence have been to the fore.

The club’s All-Ireland final history…This is unchartered territory for the Maghera group. They had never won a Derry senior title until 2021 and this is their first time moving out of Ulster into the national arena.

They are the sixth Derry club to contest the final. Bellaghy, Lavey and Ballinderry have lifted the trophy, with Ballerin and Slaughtneil both defeated in deciders.

The boss on the sideline…Malachy O’Rourke arrived in late 2019 to take charge of Glen, backed by a glittering coaching reputation. On the club stage he has worked with Monaghan’s Tyholland, Derry’s The Loup, Tyrone’s Errigal Ciarán and Cavan Gaels.

Then at county level he steered Fermanagh to an Ulster final and then guided Monaghan to win two Ulster titles, 2013 and 2015.

Their star player…It’s difficult to look past the seismic impact Conor Glass has had on the team’s fortunes. A prodigious talent underage, he then switched from Gaelic football to AFL when linking up with the Melbourne-based Hawthorn club. In September 2020 he opted to return home and his range of talents have been transformative with his midfield play for both Derry and Glen.