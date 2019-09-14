Who do you think was man-of-the-match in the All-Ireland final replay?

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 8:47 PM
1 hour ago 7,978 Views 25 Comments
Dublin players celebrate their triumph.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DUBLIN ARE CELEBRATING a fifth successive All-Ireland football title after tonight’s triumph over Kerry but who do you think was the star man at Croke Park?

Dublin’s attacking trio of Con O’Callaghan, Paul Mannion and Ciaran Kilkenny all excelled as they struck 0-4 apiece.

Brian Howard was to the fore for Jim Gavin’s side while Eoin Murchan, an inclusion for the replay after not starting in the drawn game, was hugely impressive and fired home the only goal of the game.

On the Kerry side they had their own superb forward showings with David Clifford (0-5) and Paul Geaney (0-4) both causing problems throughout.

Did you think one of that group of players deserves the individual honour or someone else?

The winner will be announced on The Saturday Game on RTÉ 2 later tonight. Let us know your views.


Poll Results:

Ciaran Kilkenny (631)
Eoin Murchan (326)
Con O'Callaghan (212)
Paul Mannion (87)
David Clifford (83)
Brian Howard (68)
Paul Geaney (56)
Other (55)








Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

