Who do you think was man-of-the-match in the All-Ireland final replay?

DUBLIN ARE CELEBRATING a fifth successive All-Ireland football title after tonight’s triumph over Kerry but who do you think was the star man at Croke Park?

Dublin’s attacking trio of Con O’Callaghan, Paul Mannion and Ciaran Kilkenny all excelled as they struck 0-4 apiece.

Brian Howard was to the fore for Jim Gavin’s side while Eoin Murchan, an inclusion for the replay after not starting in the drawn game, was hugely impressive and fired home the only goal of the game.

On the Kerry side they had their own superb forward showings with David Clifford (0-5) and Paul Geaney (0-4) both causing problems throughout.

Did you think one of that group of players deserves the individual honour or someone else?

The winner will be announced on The Saturday Game on RTÉ 2 later tonight. Let us know your views.

