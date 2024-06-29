Who will win today's All-Ireland quarter-finals?

IT’S ALL-IRELAND quarter-final weekend in Gaelic football this weekend, with two double-headers down for decision in Croke Park.

Today sees the battle of Armagh and Roscommon followed by Dublin v Galway with the first two semi-final places up for grabs.

Roscommon emerged as the surprise winners from last weekend’s preliminary quarter-final battle against Tyrone while Armagh reached this stage as Group 1 winners. Armagh reached this stage of the championship last year but fell short after extra-time and a penalty shootout against Monaghan.

Dublin, who topped Group 2 after their thrilling draw with Mayo, face a Galway side who edged out a scrappy contest against Monaghan.

The fitness of Shane Walsh will be a major factor in that tie as he nurses a hamstring injury.

But before the action gets underway, who do you predict will win both games?

