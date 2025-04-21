Advertisement
Troy Parrott celebrates openign the scoring for AZ Alkmaar. Alamy Stock Photo
Troy Parrott scores 20th goal of the season but suffers disappointing cup final loss

8.48pm, 21 Apr 2025

TROY PARROTT BAGGED his 20th goal of the club season but suffered the disappointment of defeat with AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Cup final this evening in Rotterdam.

AZ Alkmaar lost 4-2 on penalties as Go Ahead Eagles won their first KNVB Beker title in the club’s history.

It was an agonising defeat for AZ Alkmaar after Ireland striker Parrott put them ahead in the 54th minute from the penalty spot.

His first effort was saved but the referee awarded a retake after a VAR review determined a Go Ahead Eagles player had entered the box preemptively, and Parrott seized his second chance to slot home.

Parrott was forced off through injury on the hour mark and Go Ahead Eagles equalised in dramatic fashion in the 99th minute when they were awarded a penalty which captain Mats Deijl converted.

No further goals arrived in extra-time and the game went to penalties.

Go Ahead Eagles converted all four of their penalties, and while AZ Alkmaar scored their first two, they saw Zico Burmeester and Mayckel Lahdo both miss, to ensure Go Ahead Eagles triumphed.

