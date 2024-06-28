Advertisement
Croke Park. Tom Maher/INPHO
Last Four

All-Ireland football semi-final draw to take place on The Sunday Game Live on RTÉ

The draw will be held on The Sunday Game Live.
1.47pm, 28 Jun 2024
THE DRAW FOR the All-Ireland senior football semi-finals will take place this Sunday evening on RTÉ.

The draw will take place on The Sunday Game Live, directly after the last of the weekend’s quarter-finals in Croke Park when Kerry play Derry.

It is a break from the practice this season of staging GAA championship draws on Monday morning on RTÉ Radio.

The draw is subject to the avoidance of repeat pairings (where possible) from any stage in the championship.

The semi-finals will take place in Croke Park on Saturday 13 July and Sunday 14 July.

*****

Potential Repeat Pairings

  • Dublin v Louth
  • Armagh v Donegal
  • Donegal v Derry
  • Galway v Derry
  • Derry v Armagh
  • Armagh v Galway
  • Dublin v Roscommon
  • Kerry v Louth

*****

All-Ireland senior quarter-final fixtures

Saturday 29 June

  • Roscommon v Armagh, Croke Park, 4pm – GAAGO.
  • Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 6.15pm – GAAGO.

Sunday 30 June

  • Donegal v Louth, Croke Park, 1.15pm – RTÉ One.
  • Kerry v Derry, Croke Park, 3.15pm – RTÉ One.
Author
Fintan O'Toole
