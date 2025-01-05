Galway champions book All-Ireland final spot, Donegal's Muff through to semi-final

GAA Results

All-Ireland junior club football semi-final

An Cheathrú Rua (Galway) 1-9 Ballinagar (Offaly) 0-11

Junior football twinning final

Naomh Pádraig Muff (Donegal) 4-10 Tara (London) 1-8

Advertisement

*****

GALWAY’S AN CHEATHRÚ Rua booked a place in the All-Ireland junior club football final this afternoon, while Donegal’s Naomh Pádraig Muff sealed their place in the semi-final of the same competition.

On a weekend impacted by weather conditions forcing postponements, these two games went ahead with An Cheathrú Rua triumphing in Roscommon, while Naomh Pádraig Muff won out in Ruislip as they enjoyed a successful trip to England.

Connacht representatives An Cheathrú Rua won by a narrow margin, 1-9 to 0-11, against Offaly’s Ballinagar, in a semi-final match that got the green light to proceed at King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon.

Ballinagar clung to a one-point lead near the finish before late points for An Cheathrú Rua from James Ó Flatharta and Paudie MacCormaic clinched victory for the Galway side. Maitiu Ó Domhnaill fired home the only goal of the game during the second half, a crucial score in shaping the outcome.

Ulster champions Naomh Pádraig Muff had seen their twinning final against London outfit Tara postponed in early December, but they emerged victorious in the rescheduled game today with some ease, winning 4-10 to 1-8.

A strong second-half showing sees @officialdonegal & Ulster JFC champions @NaomhPadraigGAA to victory in Ruislip this afternoon🏐



They will now take on Cork & Munster champions Cill Mhuire at Parnell Park in the All-Ireland Junior Football Semi Final next Sunday, 12th January.… pic.twitter.com/hZYMsdBCZ5 — Ulster GAA (@UlsterGAA) January 5, 2025

Their reward now is an All-Ireland semi-final against Cork side Kilmurry, who broke the dominance of Kerry clubs in Munster in December.

That match is fixed for next Sunday 12 January in Parnell Park in Dublin, with the winners meeting An Cheathrú Rua in the final on Saturday 25 January in Croke Park.